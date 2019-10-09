TODAY'S PAPER
Witch's hat ring toss and pumpkin tic-tac-toe are new, free games at Hick's Nurseries

A witch's hat ring toss at Hick's Nurseries

A witch's hat ring toss at Hick's Nurseries in Westbury. Photo Credit: Hick's Nurseries

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Kids can play free pumpkin tic-tac-toe, a witch's hat ring toss, and pumpkin bowling at Hick’s Nurseries in Westbury.

The nursery has added the new games to its fall activities this year. In pumpkin tic-tac-toe, kids face off with white pumpkins verses orange pumpkins. In ring toss, kids try to land a ring over one of five witch’s hats. For bowling, they use a lane created by hay bales, says Karen Musgrave, marketing and education specialist for Hick’s.

Petting the animals and walking through the animated children’s story area also are free, Musgrave says.

A pay-one-price bracelet of $25 on weekends gives visitors one visit to a sand-art station, a bag of popcorn, an Otto-the-Ghost plastic bag for trick-or-treating on Halloween, a face painting, the opportunity to decorate and take home a pumpkin, and unlimited hayrides. Any of those activities can also be purchased for an a-la-carte price, Musgrave says. The sand art is a new addition this year, and it costs $7, she says.

The Hick’s festival is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends through Oct. 27 and on Columbus Day.

Hick’s Nurseries is at 100 Jericho Tpke., Westbury; 516-334-0066, hicksnurseries.com.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

