14-foot-tall puppets to lead Stony Brook's annual Holiday Festival

A puppet parade begins at 2 p.m. Sunday; more activities, including a Santa appearance, fill the day.

Giant 14-foot-tall puppets will parade through Stony Brook Village on Dec. 2.

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Seven giant, 14-foot-tall puppets will parade through Stony Brook Village at 2:15 p.m. Sunday as part of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s 39th annual free Holiday Festival.

The “Legends and Spies" puppets procession will bring local history to life. The puppets are likenesses of members of George Washington’s Culper Spy Ring, which operated in the Stony Brook area, Long Island philanthropists Ward and Dorothy Melville, shipbuilder Capt. Jonas Smith, who owned the Hallock Homestead (now Three Village Inn), and more.

The procession will be led by a New Orleans-style brass band. Additional festivities from noon on include live music, a petting zoo, holiday train display and Santa, who is scheduled to arrive aboard a Stony Brook Fire Department antique truck at 2 p.m. and hear children’s wishes until 5 p.m. He’ll be atop the Stony Brook Fire Department’s 3,000-light float for the 5:30 p.m. annual tree lighting. 

For more information, call 631-751-2244 or visit stonybrookvillage.com.

 

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island.

