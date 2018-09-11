Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Radio City Rockettes to visit libraries in Huntington, Manhasset

They'll be in costume, but they won't be performing.

Radio City Rockettes will visit two Long Island

Radio City Rockettes will visit two Long Island libraries on Sept. 13 and 14. Photo Credit: Radio City Rockettes/Carl Scheffel

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
The famed Radio City Rockettes will be sending representatives to two Long Island libraries on Sept. 13 and 14 to meet the public. Two Rockettes will visit the Huntington Public Library at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 13, and another two will visit the Manhasset Public Library at 4 p.m. Sept. 14. They’ll lead a craft activity for kids, who will decorate jars filled with lights. They’ll also take photos with the children.

Every September before their "Christmas Spectacular" season begins, the Rockettes visit various tri-state area towns to engage with local communities and meet local fans and families. The Rockettes will be in one of their holiday costumes but won’t be performing. The Rockettes who will visit the Manhasset Public Library are both from Long Island. Kristen Grace Smith is from Malverne and Tara Dunleavy Tubridy lives in Oceanside.

The library events are free and open to the public. No preregistration is required. The “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” will run from Nov. 9, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019 at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

