The Sunrise Association, which provides free summer camp for children with cancer and their siblings, has broken ground on new $5 million headquarters in Oceanside.

The administration currently works out of the Friedberg JCC at 15 Neil Court in Oceanside. The new facility, currently an empty warehouse at 11 Neil Court, will be renovated to be the epicenter of fundraising, training and outreach. The nonprofit Sunrise Association’s goal is to bring back the joys of childhood to children with cancer.

There are eight Sunrise Association Summer Day Camps. In addition to a camp that serves more than 700 children over seven weeks in Wheatley Heights, camps are in other areas of New York, Baltimore, Atlanta and Israel. Sunrise also runs 34 Sunrise on Wheels programs that operate in 19 hospitals worldwide, serving both inpatient and outpatient chemotherapy units. The organization is hoping to add one new day camp and one hospital-based program each year.

The new headquarters was a separate fundraising campaign; the individual summer camps are supported in part by the annual community fundraiser SunriseWalks. This year’s walk at the camp, which comedian and actor Ray Romano promotes in a new video, is scheduled for June 2.

For more information, visit sunriseassociation.org. To see Romano’s video, visit sunrise-walks.org/LongIsland.