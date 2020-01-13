TODAY'S PAPER
New Real Life Ninja Academy in Freeport offers kids obstacles based on TV show

The Real Life Ninja Academy in Freeport. Credit: Michael A. Gawrych

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Kids who are fans of the NBC-TV show “American Ninja Warrior” may want to check out a new gym in Freeport called The Real Life Ninja Academy.

The venue’s target age is 5 to 15, and classes present kids with a variety of challenges modeled after the television show’s obstacle course, says owner Kathryn Gawrych, 26, of Massapequa. Three-time American Ninja Warrior champion Drew Drechsel is a co-founder and partner in the Connecticut-based franchise concept; this is the first location to open on Long Island. Obstacles include a warped wall, a salmon ladder and a floating book shelf, all of which are featured on show. The gym also offers rock wall, rings and even a buzzer kids hit at the end of the course to record their time.

Gawrych says the gym is a place for kids to build confidence and work hard toward a goal. “It’s not necessarily about the physical obstacles,” she says. She wants to teach kids that in life there will always be challenges and that something “you have to work a little harder to get around those obstacles.”

Classes are formed by age range and run for one hour a week for 12 weeks for $420; the inaugural session, however, will be 10 weeks long and cost $350, Gawrych says. “Each week we make it a little more challenging,” she says. The gym also offers some classes for adults, one-on-one training, corporate events and birthday parties. 

The Ninja Academy is at 272 Buffalo Ave. in Freeport. For more information, call 516-407-3590 or visit rlnafreeport.com. Gawrych says she is researching locations for a second gym in Suffolk County.

Beth Whitehouse poses for an employee headshot at

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

