Taking the family to the movies can be expensive, especially with a few kids in tow.

This summer, Regal Entertainment Group is kicking off its Summer Movie Express with $1 admission to see a selection of family-friendly films on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Each week two movies will play on both days. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Will Rogers Institute.

The two Long Island theaters participating include Regal Deer Park Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX in Deer Park and UA Hampton Bays 5 in Hampton Bays. Both theaters will begin the Summer Movie Express on June 26 and run for 10 weeks.

Here’s the movie schedule:

Week 1 (June 26-27)

"Despicable Me 2"

"How to Train Your Dragon 2"

Week 2 (July 3-4)

“The Lego Movie”

“Alvin and the Chipmunks”

Week 3 (July 10-11)

“Sing”

“The Peanuts Movie”

Week 4 (July 17-18)

“The LEGO Ninjago Movie”

“Ferdinand”

Week 5 (July 24-25)

“The Secret Life of Pets”

“Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel”

Week 6 (July 31-Aug. 1)

“The Lego Batman Movie”

“Trolls”

Week 7 (Aug. 7-8)

“Minions”

“The Boss Baby”

Week 8 (Aug. 14-15)

“Paddington 2”

“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”

Week 9 (Aug. 21-22)

“Despicable Me 3”

“Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked”

Week 10 (Aug. 28-29)

"Dr. Seuss' The Lorax"

"Kung Fu Panda 3"

For more information, visit regalmovies.com.