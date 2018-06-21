TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Afternoon
80° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamily

Regal Summer Movie Express comes to Long Island this summer

By Jennifer Berger jennifer.berger@newsday.com
Print

Taking the family to the movies can be expensive, especially with a few kids in tow.

This summer, Regal Entertainment Group is kicking off its Summer Movie Express with $1 admission to see a selection of family-friendly films on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Each week two movies will play on both days. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Will Rogers Institute.

The two Long Island theaters participating include Regal Deer Park Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX in Deer Park and UA Hampton Bays 5 in Hampton Bays. Both theaters will begin the Summer Movie Express on June 26 and run for 10 weeks.

Here’s the movie schedule:

Week 1 (June 26-27)

"Despicable Me 2"

"How to Train Your Dragon 2"

Week 2 (July 3-4)

“The Lego Movie”

“Alvin and the Chipmunks”

Week 3 (July 10-11)

“Sing”

“The Peanuts Movie”

Week 4 (July 17-18)

“The LEGO Ninjago Movie”

“Ferdinand”

Week 5 (July 24-25)

“The Secret Life of Pets”

“Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel”

Week 6 (July 31-Aug. 1)

“The Lego Batman Movie”

“Trolls”

Week 7 (Aug. 7-8)

“Minions”

“The Boss Baby”

Week 8 (Aug. 14-15)

“Paddington 2”

“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”

Week 9 (Aug. 21-22)

“Despicable Me 3”

“Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked”

Week 10 (Aug. 28-29)

"Dr. Seuss' The Lorax"

"Kung Fu Panda 3"

For more information, visit regalmovies.com.

By Jennifer Berger jennifer.berger@newsday.com

More Family

Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Answers to the 10 most-Googled parenting questions
Does your child run through the supermarket or What kind of food shopper is your child?
"Hibachi" is one of the items is one Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
The most popular ride at Splish Splash is 11 things you didn't know about Splish Splash
In the 1950s Eisenhower years, conservative boy names Most popular baby names: 1900-today
Milkshakes with Pop-Tarts, more crazy food for kids