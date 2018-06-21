Taking the family to the movies can be expensive, especially with a few kids in tow.
This summer, Regal Entertainment Group is kicking off its Summer Movie Express with $1 admission to see a selection of family-friendly films on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Each week two movies will play on both days. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Will Rogers Institute.
The two Long Island theaters participating include Regal Deer Park Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX in Deer Park and UA Hampton Bays 5 in Hampton Bays. Both theaters will begin the Summer Movie Express on June 26 and run for 10 weeks.
Here’s the movie schedule:
Week 1 (June 26-27)
"Despicable Me 2"
"How to Train Your Dragon 2"
Week 2 (July 3-4)
“The Lego Movie”
“Alvin and the Chipmunks”
Week 3 (July 10-11)
“Sing”
“The Peanuts Movie”
Week 4 (July 17-18)
“The LEGO Ninjago Movie”
“Ferdinand”
Week 5 (July 24-25)
“The Secret Life of Pets”
“Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel”
Week 6 (July 31-Aug. 1)
“The Lego Batman Movie”
“Trolls”
Week 7 (Aug. 7-8)
“Minions”
“The Boss Baby”
Week 8 (Aug. 14-15)
“Paddington 2”
“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”
Week 9 (Aug. 21-22)
“Despicable Me 3”
“Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked”
Week 10 (Aug. 28-29)
"Dr. Seuss' The Lorax"
"Kung Fu Panda 3"
For more information, visit regalmovies.com.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.