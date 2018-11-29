Student athletes who play on Long Island's Rising Stars Youth Foundation basketball teams plan to make up to 1,000 sandwiches to help feed the Island’s homeless and underfed during the third annual Hearts and Hoops event Monday in Brookville.

Students in grades 4 to 12 in the competitive, Garden City-based league will prepare peanut butter and jelly or sunflower-seed butter and jelly sandwiches to be distributed to soup kitchens and family shelters on Long Island and in Queens, says Emily Ades, director of education for Rising Stars.

The athletes will work from to 7 to 8 p.m. in the cafeteria of Long Island Lutheran High School. The effort is co-hosted by One Sandwich At a Time, a New York City-based grass roots organization that aims to combat hunger.

“All of our kids have to do community service to give back to the community,” Ades says. “We pay it forward.”

Hearts and Hoops aims to promote a team-building spirit that will help kids on the courts as well as helping people in need, Ades says.