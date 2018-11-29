TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
41° Good Evening
LifestyleFamily

LI student basketball players to make 1,000 sandwiches for the hungry

The sandwiches will go to LI and Queens soup kitchens and shelters.

Students in the Rising Stars Youth Foundation will

Students in the Rising Stars Youth Foundation will prepare peanut butter and jelly or sunflower-seed butter and jelly sandwiches for Long Islanders in need. Photo Credit: Newsday Staff/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

Student athletes who play on Long Island's Rising Stars Youth Foundation basketball teams plan to make up to 1,000 sandwiches to help feed the Island’s homeless and underfed during the third annual Hearts and Hoops event Monday in Brookville.

Students in grades 4 to 12 in the competitive, Garden City-based league will prepare peanut butter and jelly or sunflower-seed butter and jelly sandwiches to be distributed to soup kitchens and family shelters on Long Island and in Queens, says Emily Ades, director of education for Rising Stars.

The athletes will work from to 7 to 8 p.m. in the cafeteria of Long Island Lutheran High School. The effort is co-hosted by One Sandwich At a Time, a New York City-based grass roots organization that aims to combat hunger.

“All of our kids have to do community service to give back to the community,” Ades says. “We pay it forward.”

Hearts and Hoops aims to promote a team-building spirit that will help kids on the courts as well as helping people in need, Ades says.  

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

More Family

True and her crew not only make the New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix in November
Bayville Adventure Park transforms into the Winter Wonderland 25 of the best holiday events on LI
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Answers to the 10 most-Googled parenting questions
Reveal your Poopsie Surprise Unicorn by MGA Entertainment. Sold out! 20 toys you'll be scrambling for this year
Aimei Aige, 4, from Huntington LI kids' unique names and the stories behind them
Compete for prizes for the most original, best SantaCon, more LI fun this week