The second annual Riverhead Holiday Light Show opens at 5 p.m. today.

A drive-through experience which takes about 20- to 25 minutes, the holiday light show features dozens of large, dazzling displays, some three stories tall and 100 feet long. There are Christmas and Hanukkah, seasonal and a few new displays.

The lights are synced to music, says Andrew Adams, chief operating officer of BOLD Media, which produces the show, which runs through Dec. 29.

“So when someone comes to the show, we’re going to ask them to turn on our radio station and that radio station has the music playing that the lights are syncing to,” Adams says, noting, for example that illuminated animated creatures dance along to the tune of “Frosty the Snowman.”

This year’s show includes some favorites from last year that have been spruced up as well as some new displays, including “Ice Castle” and “Light Tunnel,” notes Adams.

“We want to keep the show fresh and make sure that even people that came to the show last year are going to have a new experience of the show this year," he says.

This year, there also will be a Santa’s village at the Hotel Indigo and Bistro 72, at 1830 West Main St, in.Riverhead. Entry to the village is free.

Car-load tickets are on sale now for $23 online at RiverheadLightShow.com. Tickets purchased online will be valid any day the show is open. Tickets will also be available at the door for $25, although availability is not guaranteed. Photos with Santa are available starting at $22 for two prints, a holiday frame and a high-resolution digital download. For questions about the show, contact BOLD Media’s office at 631-210-6711 or by e-mail at info@riverheadlightshow.com.

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Riverhead Holiday Light Show is located at 149 Edwards Ave. in Calverton.