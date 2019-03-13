Rocket League video game fans may want to enter a tournament Sunday at the Microsoft Store at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station.

“We don’t want the word ‘tournament’ to deter anyone. We want to be a community gathering for people who like games. The tournament structure just happens to be the draw of getting people together,” says Ahmad Khan, the founder of Huntington-based People Like Games, which organizes gaming events and creates a weekly podcast with industry news and guests. “It’ll be a good, friendly, fun match. It’s not going to be anything crazy intense.”

There’s no entry fee, and the first-, second- and third-place prizes include gaming headsets or gift cards, Khan says. Rocket League is a game the features cars with rockets attached that compete in a soccer-style game to knock a ball into a net, Khan says. It can be played on a variety of platforms; the tournament will be played on Xbox, he says.

Entrants can sign up at Eventbrite.com or on the day of the event. The Microsoft store is at 160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station. For more information, call 631-902-5258.