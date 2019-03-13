TODAY'S PAPER
ESports fans may want to enter Rocket League tournament on Long Island

The event is meant to be a community gathering of people who like gaming.

A Rocket League tournament is coming to the Microsoft Store at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station. Photo Credit: Ahmad Khan

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Rocket League video game fans may want to enter a tournament Sunday at the Microsoft Store at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station.

“We don’t want the word ‘tournament’ to deter anyone. We want to be a community gathering for people who like games. The tournament structure just happens to be the draw of getting people together,” says Ahmad Khan, the founder of Huntington-based People Like Games, which organizes gaming events and creates a weekly podcast with industry news and guests. “It’ll be a good, friendly, fun match. It’s not going to be anything crazy intense.”

There’s no entry fee, and the first-, second- and third-place prizes include gaming headsets or gift cards, Khan says. Rocket League is a game the features cars with rockets attached that compete in a soccer-style game to knock a ball into a net, Khan says. It can be played on a variety of platforms; the tournament will be played on Xbox, he says.

Entrants can sign up at Eventbrite.com or on the day of the event. The Microsoft store is at 160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station. For more information, call 631-902-5258.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

