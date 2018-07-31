Six-year-old YouTube sensation Ryan ToysReview and entertainment company pocket.watch are launching a new toy and apparel line at Walmart.

With more than 15 million subscribers, kids flock to Ryan’s YouTube channel to watch him unbox and review popular toys. Along with his parents, he brings toys to life, including those from popular TV shows and movies, such as “Doc McStuffins” and “The Incredibles.” The group of Ryan ToysReview channels generate nearly 950 million (sometimes surpassing one billion) views per month.

The toy line named Ryan’s World is created for children ages 3 and older and will include some of Ryan’s favorite things, such as blind bags, slime, vehicles, stuffed animals, squishies, putty and more, according to a recent news release.

At launch, there will be 15 collectable toys and four T-shirt designs. Other items in the line, personally chosen by Ryan, will include Ryan’s World Mystery Slime and Mystery Putty in seven different colors, Mystery Squishies, based on Ryan’s most-watched videos, a Giant Mystery Egg featuring a mixture of slime and putty with exclusive figures and vehicles, Bubble Pets, a Slime Blaster, Racers and more.

Additionally, pocket.watch will host events at 75 Walmart stores across the country where children can interact with the toys, create their own videos, and in select locations, meet Ryan when he makes a surprise appearance.

The toys will hit more than 2,500 Walmart stores and Walmart.com on Aug. 6. For more information, visit pocket.watch.