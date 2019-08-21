TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Morning
SEARCH
77° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Ryan ToysReview stars Red Titan Ryan and Combo Panda will appear in Massapequa

YouTube characters Red Titan Ryan and Combo Panda

YouTube characters Red Titan Ryan and Combo Panda are coming to Westfield Sunrise Mall in Massapequa. Photo Credit: Westfield Sunrise

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

Animated characters Red Titan Ryan and Combo Panda, who appear in videos on the YouTube channel Ryan ToysReview, will meet and take photos with children and families from noon to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Westfield Sunrise Mall in Massapequa.

Kids can also have their faces painted and participate in free activities. Two children will be selected to win a Ryan’s World Prize Pack featuring Ryan’s World merchandise such as a backpack, giant mystery egg, Combo Panda plush toy and more.

Ryan ToysReview features 7-year-old YouTube sensation Ryan Kaji and his family, and it is rated a Top 100 Most Subscribed YouTube channel in the United States.  

The characters will be making four appearances of 30 minutes each in the mall’s Macy’s Court, One Sunrise Mall. Attendees must RSVP before the event to be guaranteed to meet the characters. To RSVP, visit Eventbrite.com/d/ny—east-farmingdale/ryans world/. To register to win the Ryan’s World Prize Pack, visit westfield.com/sunrise.

Newsday staffer Beth Whitehouse is photographed in the

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Aimei Aige, 4, from Huntington LI kids' unique names and the stories behind them
At Rockville Centre's John A. Anderson Recreation Center, 7 free things to do on LI this summer
The timeless classic "Sleeping Beauty" is performed See an outdoor ballet, more LI fun this week
The new season of "Trolls" brings bigger adventures, New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix this month
Students can show their New York pride with The hottest back-to-school trends
Danial Parveez, 4, plays in the water with 15 family day trips on Long Island
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search