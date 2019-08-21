Animated characters Red Titan Ryan and Combo Panda, who appear in videos on the YouTube channel Ryan ToysReview, will meet and take photos with children and families from noon to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Westfield Sunrise Mall in Massapequa.

Kids can also have their faces painted and participate in free activities. Two children will be selected to win a Ryan’s World Prize Pack featuring Ryan’s World merchandise such as a backpack, giant mystery egg, Combo Panda plush toy and more.

Ryan ToysReview features 7-year-old YouTube sensation Ryan Kaji and his family, and it is rated a Top 100 Most Subscribed YouTube channel in the United States.

The characters will be making four appearances of 30 minutes each in the mall’s Macy’s Court, One Sunrise Mall. Attendees must RSVP before the event to be guaranteed to meet the characters. To RSVP, visit Eventbrite.com/d/ny—east-farmingdale/ryans world/. To register to win the Ryan’s World Prize Pack, visit westfield.com/sunrise.