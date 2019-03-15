TODAY'S PAPER
Kids ages 5 to 12 can learn to salsa dance at Sunrise Latin Dance in West Babylon 

The weekly class teaches the fundamentals and history of salsa.

The Sunrise Latin Dance in West Babylon is

The Sunrise Latin Dance in West Babylon is offering salsa classes for children. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Piepereit

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Kids ages 5 to 12 can learn salsa in a new dance class starting Saturday at Sunrise Latin Dance in West Babylon.

The one-hour, coed weekly class, which starts at 11 a.m., covers the fundamentals and history of salsa, says co-owner Louis Hiciano.

No partner is needed. The dance is first learned independently, and then partners are rotated during class, Hiciano says.

The cost is $20 per class or $55 per month. Sunrise Latin Dance is at 614 Sunrise Hwy. in West Babylon. For more information or to sign up, call 631-669-1111 or visit sunriselatindance.com.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

