Kids ages 5 to 12 can learn salsa in a new dance class starting Saturday at Sunrise Latin Dance in West Babylon.

The one-hour, coed weekly class, which starts at 11 a.m., covers the fundamentals and history of salsa, says co-owner Louis Hiciano.

No partner is needed. The dance is first learned independently, and then partners are rotated during class, Hiciano says.

The cost is $20 per class or $55 per month. Sunrise Latin Dance is at 614 Sunrise Hwy. in West Babylon. For more information or to sign up, call 631-669-1111 or visit sunriselatindance.com.