Lifestyle Family

New Woodland Playground at The Sands Point Preserve inspired by Castle Gould

In addition to a cedar castle with towers, equipment includes tether ball and zip line.

The new Woodland Playground at The Sands Point

The new Woodland Playground at The Sands Point Preserve. Photo Credit: The Sands Point Preserve Conservancy

By Beth Whitehouse
The new Woodland Playground at The Sands Point Preserve will have its grand opening and ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. Monday.

The playground, inspired by Sands Point Preserve’s Castle Gould, features a cedar castle with towers, turrets, tunnels, a spiral slide and climbing walls. It also offers a zip line, rockers spinners, tether ball and a geodesic dome climber.

The Woodland Playground is also home to the new quail coop — an English cottage that serves as a resource for education programs.

“We decided to create this playground to increase the activities available for children and families visiting the preserve. It’s situated in the heart of the preserve, so it has views of Castle Gould and views of the water,” says Beth Horn, executive director of The Sands Point Preserve Conservancy, the nonprofit that runs the preserve on behalf of Nassau County.

Entry to The Sands Point Preserve grounds costs $10 per car through June 1 and then $15 per car. The preserve is at 127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point. For more information, call 516-571-7901 or visit sandspointpreserveconservancy.org.

Newsday staffer Beth Whitehouse is photographed in the

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

