The new Woodland Playground at The Sands Point Preserve will have its grand opening and ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. Monday.

The playground, inspired by Sands Point Preserve’s Castle Gould, features a cedar castle with towers, turrets, tunnels, a spiral slide and climbing walls. It also offers a zip line, rockers spinners, tether ball and a geodesic dome climber.

The Woodland Playground is also home to the new quail coop — an English cottage that serves as a resource for education programs.

“We decided to create this playground to increase the activities available for children and families visiting the preserve. It’s situated in the heart of the preserve, so it has views of Castle Gould and views of the water,” says Beth Horn, executive director of The Sands Point Preserve Conservancy, the nonprofit that runs the preserve on behalf of Nassau County.

Entry to The Sands Point Preserve grounds costs $10 per car through June 1 and then $15 per car. The preserve is at 127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point. For more information, call 516-571-7901 or visit sandspointpreserveconservancy.org.