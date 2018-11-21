Why share just cookies with Santa when you can have an entire breakfast? Many venues around Long Island are hosting brunches with Santa this holiday season, where kids can take photos, make crafts, send letters to the North Pole and more. Here are some of the many places offering a fun morning with Santa.

Garden City Hotel Have breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Garden City Hotel (45 Seventh St., Garden City) on Dec. 15. You can make a reservation for 8, 8:30, 11 or 11:30 a.m. There will be a professional photographer who will follow up with digital photos, or you can use your own camera. Cookie and cupcake decorating, a letter to Santa writing station and more are included. $65 per person; 516-877-9385; gardencityhotel.com.

Constantino Brumidi Lodge Santa will be dining at the Constantino Brumidi Lodge (2075 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park) on Dec. 9 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Families can snap a photo with Santa (bring your own camera) and stay for the kids crafts and raffles. $12 per person, free 3 and younger; 631-792-8028; sonsofitalyli.com.

Bellport Country Club Enjoy breakfast with live Christmas caroling at the Bellport Country Club (40 S. Country Rd., Bellport) on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-noon. Children will meet Santa, who will cheerfully present a gift if you bring one. $27 adults, $15 children ages 2-10, free 2 and younger; 631-286-4227; bellportcountryclub.com.

Milleridge Inn Enjoy Mrs. Claus’ grand nuffet at the Milleridge Inn (585 North Broadway, Jericho) on Dec. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23. Seatings are at 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30, 11, 11:30 a.m. and noon. While there, take a complimentary photo with Santa. $39.95 adults, $24.95 ages 3-12, free for 2 and younger; 516-931-2201; milleridgeinn.com.

Coral House Take a complimentary photo with Santa and enjoy a filling brunch at the Coral House (70 Milburn Ave., Baldwin) on Dec. 8-9 and 15-16. Face painting, balloon animals and more activities are included. $38.95 adults, $22.95 children ages 3-12, free for ages 2 and younger; 516-223-6500; coralhouse.com.

The Royal Palm Celebrate the holiday spirit at The Royal Palm (2143 Boundary Ave., Farmingdale) on Dec. 23 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Royal Pam will be giving out gifts and will print out your photo with Santa, and provide a commemorative frame for no additional cost. $25 adults, $12 children ages 13 and younger; 516-845-1151.

United Skates of America Head to United Skates of America (1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford) on Dec. 16 from 9:30-11 a.m. and meet Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, The Gingerbread Man, Wooden Soldier, Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus. Tickets include a buffet and the chance to meet and take pictures with the characters.There will be sing-alongs and a dance contest to kid-friendly music. $20 adults, $15 children, free for ages 2 and younger; 516-795-5474; unitedskates.com.

Long Island Aquarium Dine among the fish at the Long Island Aquarium (431 E. Main St., Riverhead) on Dec. 16 with a brunch buffet and photos with Santa. Tickets also come with admission to the aquarium. Seatings are avaiable at 10-11:30 a.m., noon-1:30 p.m., 2-3:30 p.m. $54.95 adults; $26.95 children ages 3-12, free for ages 2 and younger; 631-208-9200; longislandaquarium.com.