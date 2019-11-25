Why share just cookies with Santa when you can have an entire breakfast? Many venues around Long Island are hosting brunches with Santa this holiday season, where kids can take photos, make crafts, send letters to the North Pole and more. Here are some of the many places offering a fun morning with Santa.

Enjoy Mrs. Claus’ grand nuffet at the Milleridge Inn (585 North Broadway, Jericho) on Dec. 1, 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22. Seatings are at 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and noon. While there, take a complimentary photo with Santa; $39.95 adults, $24.95 ages 2-12; 516-931-2201; milleridgeinn.com.

Santa will be dining at the Constantino Brumidi Lodge (2075 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park) on Dec. 15 from 9-1 a.m. Families can snap a photo with Santa (bring your own camera) and stay for the kids crafts and raffles; $12 per person, free 3 and younger; 631-792-8028; sonsofitalyli.com.

Take a complimentary photo with Santa and enjoy a filling brunch at the Coral House (70 Milburn Ave., Baldwin) on Dec. 7-8 and 14-15 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Face painting, balloon animals and more activities are included; $38.95 adults, $24.95 children ages 3-12, free for ages 2 and younger; 516-223-6500; coralhouse.com.

Enjoy breakfast with live Christmas caroling at the Bellport Country Club (40 S. Country Rd., Bellport) on Dec. 8 from 10 a.m.-noon. Children will meet Santa, who will cheerfully present a gift if you bring one; $29 adults, $17 children ages 2-10, free 2 and younger; 631-286-4227; bellportcountryclub.com.

Get into the holiday spirit at Applebee's 21st annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser on Dec. 7 at 8:30 a.m. The event supports the Marines Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, which collects toys for underprivileged children. Families can enjoy breakfast, treats and the opportunity to take a free photo with Santa. Applebee's Long Island locations are in Nassau County: Baldwin, Bellmore, Bethpage, Elmont, New Hyde Park, Valley Stream and Westbury, and in Suffolk County: Bohemia, Brentwood, Commack, East Farmingdale, East Islip, Farmingville, Huntington, Lake Grove, Lindenhurst, Miller Place, Patchogue, Riverhead and Shirley. Tickets are $10 each.

Celebrate the holiday spirit at The Royal Palm (2143 Boundary Ave., Farmingdale) on Dec. 22 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Royal Pam will be giving out gifts and will print out your photo with Santa; $25 adults, $15 child, $12 each additional child; 516-845-1151; royalpalmny.com.

Head to United Skates of America (1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford) on Dec. 15 and 22 from 9:30-11 a.m. and meet Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, The Gingerbread Man, Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus. Tickets include a buffet and the chance to meet and take pictures with the characters.There will be sing-alongs and a dance contest to kid-friendly music; $20 adults, $15 children, free for ages 2 and younger; 516-795-5474; unitedskates.com.

Dine among the fish at the Long Island Aquarium (431 E. Main St., Riverhead) on Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a brunch buffet and photos with Santa. Tickets also come with admission to the aquarium. Seatings are avaiable at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.; $54.95 adults, $26.95 children ages 3-12, free for ages 2 and younger; 631-208-9200; longislandaquarium.com.

Centereach Fire Department Company 3 (9 South Washington Ave. Centereach) is hosting its annual buffet-style pancake breakfast with Santa on Dec. 8, with seatings at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. or noon. Santa will be on hand to greet guests and professional photos will be available; $8 per person; 631-588-0118; centreachfd.org.

Meet Santa at the Black Forest Brew Haus (2015 New Highway, Farmingdale) on Dec. 8, 15 and 22. Seatings are at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Seating is limited; $34.95 adults, $20.95 children ages 4-10, $9.95 children ages 3 and younger; 631-391-9500; blackforestbrewhaus.com.

Enjoy brunch with Santa at Watermill Caterers (711 Smithtown Bypass, Smithtown) on Dec. 15 with seatings at 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.; $49 adults, $29 children, free ages 2 and younger; 631-724-3242; watermillcaterers.com.