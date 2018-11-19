It seems like the kids know before you do, but just in case they (and you) missed it — Santa Claus is once again on his way to Long Island.

Sure, your young ones can visit Old St. Nick at the mall — but maybe instead of the ol’ reliable way of getting that moment in, consider these places where kids can meet Santa and have some fun, too.

Visit Santa and his reindeer

Spirit Promise Equine Rescue (2746 Sound Ave., Riverhead) normally spends its time rescuing and rehabilitating neglected or abused horses — and at the Spirit of Christmas event, the animals will appear as “equine reindeer.” There will be a Santa story time and cookies will be served. Food trucks and vendors will also be available. Information: $25 admission donation (parents pay $5 to enter); noon-4 p.m. Dec. 2, 9, 16; 631-875-0433; spiritspromiserescue.org.

Have a pajama party with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Kids can spend an evening with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Dees' Nursery (69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside) during the Pajama Night & Cookie Decorating event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 14. Story time with Santa, a cookie box craft, an apron craft and gingerbread cookie decorating are included. If your kids are more early birds, there is a Pancake Breakfast with Mrs. Claus from 9 to 10 a.m. Dec. 8-9, 15-16. Information: $21.99, seatings are limited and reservations are required; 516-678-3535; deesnursery.com.

Drive through a light show

The 2018 Magic of Lights drive-through show at Jones Beach (1000 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh) features new LED sparkling displays, festive animations and classics like "The 12 Days of Christmas" and "Winter Wonderland." Afterward, be sure to check out the Holiday Festival Village (bring cash), where you can meet Santa, listen to holiday music or watch holiday movies, play on a hay maze, try s'mores by a fire pit and more. On Tuesdays, cars can drive through a second time for free. Information: $25 Monday-Thursday, $30 Friday-Sunday; dusk to 10 p.m. through Dec. 30; holidaylights.jonesbeach.com.

Enjoy open play and hot cocoa

Adventure Kids (5676 Sunrise Hwy., Sayville) is hosting Polar Express open play sessions with Santa. The event includes trolley rides (ages 2 and older because car seats are not allowed), story time, crafts, pizza, juice, hot cocoa and open play. Information: $25 ages 2 and older, $15 ages 6-23 months, $10 adults; two-hour sessions at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 15, 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon Dec. 16; 631-319-5737 or reserve a spot using this Google form.

Eat pizza with Santa

Umberto's (1011 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park) is hosting its first Pizza With Santa event. Families can dine with Santa while enjoying a buffet with pizza, mozzarella sticks, chicken parmigiana, penne alla vodka, juice and soda. Kids can take home cookes from Mrs. Claus. Information: $33.95 adults, $21.95 ages 3-9, $9.95 ages 2 and younger; Two seatings: 11:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m. or 2-4 p.m. Nov. 25; 516-541-3030; prepaid reservations are required.

Watch Santa fly

Several biplanes from the Bayport Aerodome will drop a package filled with toys and candy during the 16th annual Reenactment of the Flying Santa event at the Fire Island Lighthouse. As the plane circles, Santa magically appears at the top of the tower and waves to children. Every child in attendance can meet Santa for a photo (bring your own camera). Information: Free; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 8; park at Field 5 at Robert Moses State Park and walk the boardwalk to the lighthouse; fireislandlighthouse.com.

Check out a winter wonderland

This Santa experience at Bayville Winter Wonderland (8 Bayville Ave., Bayville) includes a photo with Old St. Nick and a letter sent to your child before Christmas. Photos are good for families up to six with two custom letters. While there, families can visit Santa's Toy Factory Funhouse, watch Captain Bay's "Yo-Ho-Holiday" light show, ride the Holiday Express train and check out the ice skating rink, among other attractions. Information: $22.75 park admission, $15 additional for Santa visit; hours vary on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 23 through Jan. 1 (also open Dec. 26-27 and 31); 516-628-8697, bayvillewinterwonderland.com.

Embark on a trolley ride to the North Pole

Parents and kids take a 20-22 minute trolley ride (must be age 2 or older; no children younger permitted) to “The North Pole,” a secret location where families can grab hot cocoa and cookies, meet elves, Santa and other characters (for about 30 minutes) before departure back to points of origin. Trolley rides feature music and storytelling. Anyone looking to take photos (free) need to act quickly as Santa only appears briefly; pajama-wearing is encouraged. Information: $55 per person, includes trip, refreshments and small gift for kids; trolley departs from All-Star Bowling in Riverhead and the Omni Hampton Jitney Terminal in Southampton; 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays from Nov. 23 to Dec. 23 (additional times may be available; arrive 30 minutes in advance); 631-369-3031, northforktrolley.com.

Have brunch under the sea

Santa will visit the Long Island Aquarium & Exhibition Center (431 E. Main St.) in Riverhead for the annual Santa Brunch. There is a buffet brunch in the Sea Star Ballroom, guests can make a take-home holiday craft and there are photo opportunities with Santa. After brunch, families can explore the aquarium. Bring your camera to capture the moments, but there will also be 5x7 photos available for purchase. Information: $54.95 adults, $26.95 ages 3-12, free ages 2 and younger; 90-minute sessions at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 16; 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com.

Read holiday tales with Santa

Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the Hempstead House at Sands Point Preserve (127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point) for the Holiday Tales at the Hearth event. They will read a story by a roaring fire, do crafts and more activities. The house will be decorated and music will play. Information: $20 per car; members pay $10; 1-4 p.m. Dec. 2; 516-571-7901; sandspointpreserveconservancy.org.

Visit Santa at his workshop

For starters, the official Santa Parade will roll down Main Street in Port Jefferson starting at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, then down West Broadway to “Santa’s Workshop” at the corner of Barnum Ave. and West Broadway for photo opportunities. The workshop stays open during the annual Port Jefferson Charles Dickens Festival (Dec. 1-2), and both Santa and Krampus will wander the village amid the Dickensian characters. Information: portjeffchamber.com.

Meet Santa's friends

It's not a skating event, but United Skates of America (1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford) is hosting a breakfast with Santa, Mrs. Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the Gingerbread Man, Frosty and a Wooden Soldier. The buffet includes eggs, bacon, pancakes, cereal, bagels, unlimited coffee, tea and fruit punch. Information: $20 adults, $15 children, free ages 2 and younger; 9:30-11 a.m. Dec. 16; 516-795-5474; unitedskates.com.

Head to a steakhouse with Santa

Families can have lunch with Santa at Madison Steak House (670 Motor Pkwy., Hauppauge). Kids can visit with Santa, listen to a special story time and receive a candy cane while enjoying a holiday buffet lunch. Adults can feast on shrimp, penne ala vodka, carved turkey, rosemary garlic mashed potatoes and more. Kids can try mini peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, pizza, pasta, chicken fingers, French fries and mini hot dogs. Assorted desserts will also be available and one complimentary Mimosa or Bloody Mary for adults. This fundraising event will benefit Eyes of the World Films, a nonprofit advocating global environmental education programs. Information: $35 adults, $17.50 children ages 10 and younger, cash only; noon-3 p.m. Dec. 8 (Santa will be there at 1 p.m.), reservation is required; 631-231-6909; madisonsteakhouse.net.