Where to see Santa this weekend

No matter how busy you might be this holiday season, there's always time for Santa Claus. You'll find him at local restaurants, malls and lodges eager to take a picture with you or join in on a breakfast or brunch. Mark your calendars, make a reservation and be sure to catch him before he flies off to the North Pole.

Atlantic Nursery Santa will linger around the nursery from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at Atlantic Nursery, 250 Atlantic Ave., Freeport. Bring your camera for pictures or snap a shot in one of their displays; no fees, atlanticnursery.com, 516-378-7357.

Santa Your Way Have a family photo taken with a Black Santa Claus by appointment (walk-ins would have to wait) at the Mott House, 68 Middle Country Rd., Coram. Prices range from $30 for one photo (digital and printed) to $110 for five photos and the digital rights to all photos shot at the session. Sessions are about 15 minutes each. Book an appointment through Instagram at @SantaYourWay or call owner Philana Aiken at 631-572-7238. Appointments can also be made through Aiken’s Facebook page. On some days, the Grinch is available instead of Santa.

Bayville Adventure Park The park will be transformed into the Winter Wonderland Holiday Park through Jan. 2. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Visitors can enjoy attractions like Santa's Toy Factory Funhouse and Maze, holiday ice cream parlor, an express train ride, ice skating, holiday character meet and greets. The Magical Santa Experience (extra fee apply) includes a photo with Santa and a letter from Santa sent to your child before Christmas. Tickets to the Winter Wonderland are $24.75, $21.75 ages 8 and younger, 8 Bayville Ave., Bayville, bayvillewinterwonderland.com, 516-624-7433.

Breakfast with Santa at the Glen Cove Mansion Breakfast Say good morning to Santa between 9 and 11 a.m. and enjoy a brunch with Santa from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekend in December, $45 for adults, $30 children for breakfast; $65, $35 children for brunch, themansionatglencove.com, 516-751-5623.

Breakfast with Santa at the Roslyn Hotel Festive buffet breakfast with Santa where you can tell him your Christmas wishes, also listen to holiday music from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 19, $20 per child, $40 adults, 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn, 516-625-2700.

Santa at the Milleridge Take advantage of a photo-op during a breakfast with Santa between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 19, seatings are every half-hour, must reserve, Milleridge Inn, 585 N. Broadway, Jericho, $42.95 adults, $29.95 ages 2-12, milleridgeinn.com, 516-931-2201.

Sign up for the Family newsletter! Let us plan your family fun weekends -- from where to eat for cheap to kid-friendly activities and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Santa at Tropix Enjoy a breakfast buffet along with holiday arts and crafts, games, photo-ops and a chance to meet Santa, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 19, $20, children younger than 12 accompanied by an adult will receive free entry with a new, unwrapped toy donation, Tropix on the Bayou, 301 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport, tropixonthebayou.com, 516-916-0229.

Sweet treats at Coral House Have brunch with Santa featuring scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon and sausage, waffles, chicken fingers and fries, muffins, assorted sweet treats, assorted pasta salads and more from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 18-19, reservations taken for every half-hour, Coral House, 70 Milburn Ave., Baldwin, $55.95 adults, $28.85 ages 2-12, coralhouse.com, 516-223-6500.

Brunch With Santa All tables start with a three-tier tray of pastries and oversized themed doughnuts before a choice of starter and entree, unlimited Bloody Mary, mimosa, champagne, seating times: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 19, $39.95 adults, $19.95 ages 4-12, free younger than 3, Danfords, 25 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson, danfords.com, 631-928-5200, ext. 170, call for availability.

Decorate a cookie with Santa Full brunch buffet with Santa Claus. You'll also find cookie decorating and photos with Santa. Bring your child’s wrapped gift the day before and Santa Claus presents it to him or her during the festivities, reservations are required, two seatings: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 19, $35, $20 children, free younger than 2, RHUM Island Inspired Cuisine and Rum Bar, 13 E. Main St., Patchogue, rhumpatchogue.com, 631-569-5944.

Miracle on Beech Street A brunch with Santa Dec. 19 and 26. Visiting children will also be able to enter a Santa’s Workshop area where they can do arts and crafts. Reservations can be made online; admission for guests age 13 and older is $60, call in advance to make reservations for children ages 12 and younger ($30); price includes three-course prix-fixe menu and cocktail. 912 W. Beech St., Long Beach; 516-705-8674, miracleonbeechst.com.

Mrs. Claus' Brunch Visit with Santa while enjoying a brunch. Some featured items include: Little Elf Kids’ Buffet with scrambled eggs, chicken fingers and more an omelet station and carving station, Mrs. Claus’ Brunch, Santa’s Salad Station and Holiday Dessert Table, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 19, $44.95, $29.95 ages 3-10, Desmond's Pub and Restaurant at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River, eastwindlongisland.com, 631-929-6585.

Brunch with Santa Santa visits from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 19 for a brunch. Reserve in advance, Mesita Mexican Restaurant, 212B Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre, mesitarestaurants.com, cost is from an ala carte menu, 516-282-9900.

View 3 Santa visits Features seatings at 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 19. Cost for adults is $42.95 and children three-to-twelve years are half price, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant directly at the View 3 Consuelo Pl., Oakdale, reservations required, lessings.com, 631-589-2694.

Santa and the elves The restaurant is hosting Santa and his Elves for photo op on Dec. 18 and 19. There will be two seatings, the first will be at 9 a.m. and the second will be at 11 a.m. Reservations are required. George Martin’s Burger Bar, 209 N Long Beach Road, Rockville Centre, al lacarte menu, gmburgerbar.com.

Dees' Nursery Photo-Op Pictures with Santa take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. selected times and dates through Dec. 19, Dees' Nursery, 69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside. Photo packages starting at $24.99 are available for purchase, cameras are welcome; deesnursery.com, 516-678-3535.

Broadway Commons Experience "The Santa Experience" features photo opportunities with Santa and giveaways and promotional items in the IKEA rotunda daily through Dec. 24, check website for photo pricing, atbroadwaycommons.com, 358 N. Broadway, Hicksville; 516-939-0679.

Green Acres Mall Santa will be at the Green Acres Mall for picture taking, 2034 Green Acres Rd., Sunrise Highway, Valley Stream, across from Kay Jewelers daily through Dec. 24. Hours vary, so check website for specific times and prices; greenacresmallonline.com/Holiday, 516-561-1157.

Roosevelt Field Kids can visit with the man in red and his elves at Roosevelt Field mall daily through Dec. 24 on the Main Level in the North Court near Dick's Sporting Goods. Hours vary, so check website for specific times and package prices, 630 Old Country Rd., Garden City, simon.com/mall/roosevelt-field, 516-742-8000.

Walt Whitman Shops The holiday tradition of photos with Santa runs through Dec. 24; reservations can be made at santaholidayphoto.splashthat.com, 160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station; 631-271-1741.

Sunrise Mall Make a reservation to see Santa and take family photos with him at the Sunrise Mall in Massapequa select dates through Dec. 24. Pricing varies. One Sunrise Mall, Massapequa, sunrisemallny.com.

Westfield South Shore Mall Visit with Santa in the Lord & Taylor Court select dates through Dec. 24. Book your timed session online in advance. Pricing varies. 1701 Sunrise Hwy.; Bay Shore, westfield.com/southshore/events.

White Post Farms Santa will be waiting for you Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 19 for pictures. Hours run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring your letter to Santa and drop it in the North Pole mailbox along with a self-addressed stamped envelope and Santa will answer your letter. Price: $22.95 cash only. Admission includes a meeting with Santa, visit with animals and more; 250 Old Country Rd., Melville, whitepostfarms.com, (631) 351-9373.