School’s out for an entire week in February, and even if parents are off as well, they may want some help keeping the kids entertained for a day so the week isn’t so overwhelming. From handing the kids over to the Long Island Aquarium to lacing up their ice skates to giving them the opportunity to splash around with friends in a swimming pool, here is a smorgasbord of child care choices to spice up the week. For each of these offerings, parents can choose the weekdays that work for them.

FOR SCIENCE AND NATURE LOVERS

February Fun-cation at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead includes touring the aquarium exhibits, watching the sea lion show, making a craft and more. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $50 per child ages 5 to 11; advance registration required; 431 E. Main St., Riverhead; 631-208-9200, ext. 426; longislandaquarium.com.

The Science Museum of Long Island in Plandome will host science activities daily. Monday will feature candy chemistry, a variety of experiments using sweets; Tuesday will include physics experiments in magnetism and electricity; Wednesday will be slime day; Thursday will focus on live animals; and Friday will explore the process of making maple syrup, including tapping maple trees. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; $75 per child ages 4 to 12 with a $5 discount for siblings; advance registration preferred; 1526 N. Plandome Rd., Plandome; 516-627-9400; smli.org.

The focus is on innovation and engineering design at the Center for Science Teaching and Learning in Rockville Centre, where kids will explore different topics from chemistry to DNA science to zoology depending on the day. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with optional extended care until 5 p.m. ($10 extra); $60 per day for children 5 to 12 if registered by Feb. 14, otherwise $70 per child; advance registration required; 1450 Tanglewood Rd., Rockville Centre; 516-764-0045, cstl.org.

The Quogue Wildlife Refuge Winter Wildlife Camp includes hikes around the refuge, interaction with animals, games and crafts. Half- and full-day options available; 9 a.m. to noon for $45 per child or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $90 per child ages kindergarten through fifth grade; advance registration and payment required; 3 Old Country Rd., Quogue; 631-653-4771; quoguewildliferefuge.org.

FOR SPORTS FANATICS

Globall Sports Center in Garden City spotlights soccer, with a program that teaches the fundamental skills of passing, receiving and shooting, and a separate, advanced program for travel-level players. Half- and full-day options available; 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m. for $55, or stay the entire day for $95; ages 5 to 15; advance registration preferred; parents can register children at the door but must sign a waiver; 1 Charles Lindberg Blvd., Garden City; 516-622-3900, liroughriders.com.

Kids can don skates at the Port Washington Skating Center, where three hours in the morning are devoted to instruction in skating or hockey. The sessions include a pizza lunch. From 1 to 5 p.m., parents can join in for family skate, with the child skating for free. If kids are self-sufficient, they can stay for a free afternoon skate on their own, says Kristian Nielsen, program director. $85 per day, ages 6 to 13, skate rental included; advance registration required; 70 Seaview Blvd., Port Washington; 516-484-6800, pwskating.com.

A variety of sports rotate throughout the day at Long Island Sports Dome in Massapequa, including Wiffle ball, dodgeball, flag football, kickball and soccer. Drop off is at 9:30 a.m., and kids can stay until noon, 1:30 or 3 p.m., with the cost being $45, $60 and $75 respectively. All three sessions come with a snack; if staying until 1:30 or 3 p.m., pizza is included. Ages potty trained to 11. Advance registration preferred, 5600 Old Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa; 516-795-5600; lisportsdome.com. Unlimited Sports Action in Port Washington offers a similar program; 30 Beechwood Ave., Port Washington; 516-767-7675, unlimitedsportsaction.com.

FOR KIDS WHO MISS SUMMER CAMP

The Suffolk Y JCC in Commack offers a full day that includes a different field trip or special activity each day. Monday it’s a trip to Bounce U with a pizza lunch. Tuesday it’s “Shrek the Musical, Jr.” at the Smithtown Performing Arts Center. Wednesday it's Ranger Eric bringing in exotic animals. Thursday it’s a step-by-step paint party, and Friday it’s a trip to Brunello’s in East Northport to make personal pizzas and decorate cupcakes. Every day includes a swim at the JCC pool and gym playtime. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., $90 per child, with optional extended hours till 6 p.m. (about $7 per hour); advance registration required; 74 Hauppauge Rd., Commack; 631-462-9800, ext. 129, syjcc.org. Check other neighborhood JCCs for similar break programming.

Four YMCAs across Long Island offer full-day programs that include sports and games, STEM activities, swimming and more. The Great South Bay YMCA, 200 W. Main St., Bay Shore (631-665-4255), offers kindergartners to fifth graders an 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. session for $75 (with extended early hours from 7 to 8:30 a.m. and late hours from 4 to 6 p.m. for $15 for each time period). The Huntington YMCA, 60 Main St., Huntington (631-421-4242), offers ages 5 to 12 a session from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for $60. The YMCA at Glen Cove, 125 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove (516-671-8270), offers pre-K to sixth graders programming from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $75 (with extended morning hours from 7 to 8:30 and evening hours from 4 to 6 p.m.; $15 each time slot). The Patchogue Family YMCA, 225 W. Main St., Patchogue (631-891-1800), offers programming for kindergarten to fifth graders from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $75 per child (with before care from 7 to 9 a.m. and aftercare from 4 to 6 p.m.; $15 for each time slot). Advance registration required for all. For more information, visit ymcali.org.