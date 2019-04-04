School of Rock student bands will face off against a band made up of School of Rock instructors during two upcoming friendly battle of the bands in Long Beach on April 6 and Huntington on April 7.

Tripwire, the School of Rock Rockville Centre’s house band for kids ages 13 to 17, will verse a six-person instructors' band called AllSORTs, which stands for “all School of Rock teachers,” at Junction, 20 W. Park Ave. in Long Beach. The performance runs 7 to 10 p.m. April 6.

Pickup145, the School of Rock Huntington’s house band for kids 13 to 17, will verse AllSORTs at Finley’s of Green Street, 43 Green St., Huntington, from 4 to 7 p.m. April 7.

Both events are fundraisers to offset the cost of a weeklong performing tour that Tripwire and Pickup 145 will be making this summer to Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. Tickets are $10 per person. “Not only do we get to play in a new environment, but we get to collaborate with other Schools of Rock,” Jack Viceconte, 16, the drummer for Tripwire and a junior at Lynbrook High School, says of the upcoming summer trip.

For more information, call Rockville Centre’s school at 516-599-5909 or Huntington’s 631-683-5030.