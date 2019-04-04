TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
SEARCH
47° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Two School of Rock teen house bands will play in Long Beach and Huntington

Each show features one teen band and a band made up of School of Rock teachers.

School of Rock student bands will face off

School of Rock student bands will face off in Long Beach on April 6 and Huntington on April 7. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/flisk

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

School of Rock student bands will face off against a band made up of School of Rock instructors during two upcoming friendly battle of the bands in Long Beach on April 6 and Huntington on April 7.

Tripwire, the School of Rock Rockville Centre’s house band for kids ages 13 to 17, will verse a six-person instructors' band called AllSORTs, which stands for “all School of Rock teachers,” at Junction, 20 W. Park Ave. in Long Beach. The performance runs 7 to 10 p.m. April 6.

Pickup145, the School of Rock Huntington’s house band for kids 13 to 17, will verse AllSORTs at Finley’s of Green Street, 43 Green St., Huntington, from 4 to 7 p.m. April 7.

Both events are fundraisers to offset the cost of a weeklong performing tour that Tripwire and Pickup 145 will be making this summer to Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. Tickets are $10 per person. “Not only do we get to play in a new environment, but we get to collaborate with other Schools of Rock,” Jack Viceconte, 16, the drummer for Tripwire and a junior at Lynbrook High School, says of the upcoming summer trip.

For more information, call Rockville Centre’s school at 516-599-5909 or Huntington’s 631-683-5030.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

While Oreos didn't come out with a new New Easter sweets and treats to try now
Goldfish Swim School in Farmingdale offers lessons to 24 new places for kids, parents on LI
Cubed stackable plushies that when squeezed sing the Fun Easter basket gifts to buy now
Meet the Easter Bunny at Dees' Nursery (69 Easter bunny visits, egg hunts, more spring fun on LI
Geared toward children and their families, the All All Kids Fair, more LI fun this week
Aimei Aige, 4, from Huntington LI kids' unique names and the stories behind them