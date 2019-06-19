Here are three weekend events for the science-minded Long Island kids in your life:

How many varieties of food crops depend on pollination? A whopping 150. And the hard workers who get the job done? That would be bees, butterflies, birds and bats, to name a few. The folks at the Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City are hosting the program "Precious Pollinators" from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday where kids aged 3 and older team up to learn how these vital critters do their job. A garden scene craft event is included. General admission is $14, and there is no additional fee for the drop-in program. Call 516-224-5800 or go to licm.org for more information.

The Long Island Science Center in Riverhead has Science Saturdays: Crime Lab. During the program from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, kids will collect clues at a faux crime scene using fingerprinting, chromatography and observation. Fingerprint card crafting is included. Admission to the center is $10 and the program fee is $5. Call 631-208-8000 or go to lisciencecenter.org for further information.

Wet and wild could be the name of this event at the South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center in Bridgehampton this weekend. During "Secret Life of the Pond," kids ages 6 to 8 will explore the tiny secrets found in a pond that are vital to the life of turtles, frogs, ducks, fish and other creatures. The 90-minute program is 10:30 a.m. Saturday and kids should dress to get wet and dirty. Admission is $15, $10 for kids. Call 631-537-9735 for the required reservation. Go to sofo.org for more information.