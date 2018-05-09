Watch kid scientists share their ‘advanced’ ideas

What’s an experiment? It’s not rocket science — well, actually it could be.

“It actually depends on what you’re trying to make,” said Nainika Ronanki, 9, of Hauppauge.

Our hypothesis: The experts in training at Brookhaven National Laboratory’s annual Elementary School Science Fair would know the basics of science best. After all, student entrants make it to the fair by running a successful experiment and winning science fairs at their schools.

So how did we pull off our experiment? Well, the basic steps a scientist follows to do an experiment are pretty simple, according to students. Step one: Come up with a hypothesis. Step two: Test it.

Easy enough. On Saturday, while the projects were on display for friends and family, we asked kids to tell us about science, from what a scientist is to what mysteries they want to solve with science.

“This is probably very advanced, but how to make a medicine that can make someone grow forever,” Hantao Lu, 9, a third-grader from East Setauket, answered to the latter.

And who are the most important scientists to know? Albert Einstein came up, of course.

“My dad,” said Taylor Brink, 8, of Sayville, whose father is a biology teacher.

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Watch the video above to hear all of their answers.