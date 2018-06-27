Seaford Cinemas is screening family-friendly movies for free this summer.

At 10 a.m. every Wednesday and Thursday through Aug. 30, the theater will show a selection of children's favorite films as part of its Seaford Summer Kids Program. What's more, kids trays (popcorn and soft drink) can be purchased for $3 before 11 a.m. Seating is limited, so tickets will be on a first come, first served basis.

Here's the schedule of upcoming movies:

July 4 and 5

"Rock Dog"

July 11 and 12

“Despicable Me 3"

July 18 and 19

“Boss Baby”

July 25 and 26

“Smurfs: The Lost Village”

Aug. 1 and 2

“Captain Underpants”

Aug. 8 and 9

“Emoji Movie”

Aug. 15 and 16

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul”

Aug. 22 and 23

“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2”

Aug. 29 and 30

“Goosebumps”