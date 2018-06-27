TODAY'S PAPER
Seaford Cinemas hosting free summer movies for the family

Movies include "Despicable Me 3," "Captain Underpants," "Boss Baby" and more.

Seaford Cinemas is hosting free family movies through

Seaford Cinemas is hosting free family movies through Aug. 30. Photo Credit: Getty Images / iStock

By Sara Whitman sara.whitman@newsday.com
Print

Seaford Cinemas is screening family-friendly movies for free this summer.

At 10 a.m. every Wednesday and Thursday through Aug. 30, the theater will show a selection of children's favorite films as part of its Seaford Summer Kids Program. What's more, kids trays (popcorn and soft drink) can be purchased for $3 before 11 a.m. Seating is limited, so tickets will be on a first come, first served basis. 

Here's the schedule of upcoming movies: 

July 4 and 5

"Rock Dog"

July 11 and 12

“Despicable Me 3"

July 18 and 19

“Boss Baby”

July 25 and 26

“Smurfs: The Lost Village”

Aug. 1 and 2

“Captain Underpants”

Aug. 8 and 9

“Emoji Movie”

Aug. 15 and 16

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” 

Aug. 22 and 23

“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” 

Aug. 29 and 30

“Goosebumps” 

