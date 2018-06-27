Seaford Cinemas hosting free summer movies for the family
Movies include "Despicable Me 3," "Captain Underpants," "Boss Baby" and more.
Seaford Cinemas is screening family-friendly movies for free this summer.
At 10 a.m. every Wednesday and Thursday through Aug. 30, the theater will show a selection of children's favorite films as part of its Seaford Summer Kids Program. What's more, kids trays (popcorn and soft drink) can be purchased for $3 before 11 a.m. Seating is limited, so tickets will be on a first come, first served basis.
Here's the schedule of upcoming movies:
July 4 and 5
"Rock Dog"
July 11 and 12
“Despicable Me 3"
July 18 and 19
“Boss Baby”
July 25 and 26
“Smurfs: The Lost Village”
Aug. 1 and 2
“Captain Underpants”
Aug. 8 and 9
“Emoji Movie”
Aug. 15 and 16
“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul”
Aug. 22 and 23
“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2”
Aug. 29 and 30
“Goosebumps”
