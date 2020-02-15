TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Children's Museum offers two sensory-friendly performances

The Long Island Children's Museum will offer two sensory-friendly performances of "Elephant & Piggie's We Are in a Play!"  Credit: Long Island Children’s Museum/James A Packard

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Two free sensory-friendly performances of “Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play!” are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 and March 20 at the Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City.

Lighting and sound adjustments will be made in the theater during the performances of the musical, which features characters from Mo Willems' children's books. Both performances will also include American Sign Language interpreters. Fidget items and noise-reducing headphones will be available.

The sensory performances are just one of the ways the museum caters to all its visitors. It also offers free monthly hours during which the entire museum’s lighting and sound is altered (the next session is from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22). A sensory room that provides a respite for children feeling overwhelmed during their visit is also available, and an LICM4all app assists families in preparation for a visit to the museum.

The Long Island Children’s Museum is at 11 Davis Ave., Garden City. Families must register in advance for the sensory programs. For more information, call 516-224-5800 or visit licm.org/licm4all.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

