Alan Muraoka has been singing and joking — and keeping shelves stocked — as “Alan,” the proprietor of Hooper’s Store on “Sesame Street,” for the last 21 years. Now he’s bringing the music and spirit (if not the canned goods) of the famed children’s series to Patchogue Theatre on Nov. 17.

His new interactive stage show, “Singalong with Alan Muraoka!” isn’t technically affiliated with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit that produces “Sesame” — so you won’t see Elmo or Big Bird onstage. But expect familiar “Sesame” tunes (“Sunny Days,” “Sing”), and clever new puppets brought to life by Muppeteers Jennifer Barnhart and Weston Chandler Long

“I love the idea of an old-fashioned singalong,” Muraoka recently told Newsday. “It hearkens back to a more nostalgic time.”

“Sesame,” which celebrated its 50th anniversary this month, may be all about teaching kids life lessons, says Muraoka, but he’s learned a lot, too. “Kids have taught me patience, humility, kindness — and I just love their boundless energy and willingness to jump into new situations.”

That energy fuels this show, especially when Muraoka and the puppets come into the audience to let kids get in on the act, he says.

“We sing songs that parents might have grown up with as well as their kids,” he says. “The whole family ends up singing along. It's a blast.”

Tickets are $20 to $40. Call 631-207-1313 or visit patchoguetheatre.org.