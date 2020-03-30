TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
52° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamily

Sesame Workshop enlists Elmo, Cookie Monster on hand washing

The content, which will be translated into 19

The content, which will be translated into 19 languages, is part of Sesame Workshop's Caring for Each Other initiative to help families stay physically and mentally healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.  Credit: Sesame Workshop via AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Elmo, Rooster and Cookie Monster are doing their part to help keep kids safe as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The beloved "Sesame Street" Muppets are featured in some of four new animated public service spots reminding young fans to take care while doing such things as washing hands and sneezing.

One of Elmo's signature songs, the toothbrush classic “Brushy Brush,” has been updated to “Washy Wash.” Rooster pops up in another of the 30-second spots to remind kids to “wash hands now” before eating, playing sports or using the bathroom.

The new content on SesameStreet.org/caring builds on last week’s launch of Sesame Workshop's Caring for Each Other initiative to help families stay physically and mentally healthy during the health crisis. The overall project ranges from messages of comfort to learning activities in reading, math and science.

The new spots will be distributed globally in 19 languages through partners that include HBO, PBS Kids, YouTube and the Ad Council.

"As families around the world adjust to their new realities, parents and caregivers are looking for help in creating new routines, staying healthy and fostering learning at home while little ones are out of school,” Dr. Rosemarie Truglio, senior vice president of curriculum and content at Sesame Workshop, said in a statement.

The workshop will continue to roll out new resources for parents and caregivers on creating new routines, fostering playful learning at home and managing anxiety. Families can also watch "Sesame Street" episodes on HBO, PBS stations and the PBS KIDS 24/7 livestream. Free on-demand episodes of “Sesame Street” are offered on PBS KIDS digital platforms, along with more than 110 free “Sesame Street” e-books on all major e-book platforms.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Anna Weir and her mom Melissa of West West Islip resident cheering up community with chalk art
Michael Corcoran of Bethpage reads "Pirate Pete's Talk Bethpage parents take turns leading virtual story hours
Mom Pam McDonough, retired EMT and charter member It's all in the family: LI mother and daughter share public service careers
Skylar Kane, 10, of Massapequa, plans for her Long Islander plans virtual Key to My Art birthday party
On Monday, parents and children began their period LI families juggle home-schooling, remote working
Go-karting isn't just for outdoors. Here on Long Can't-miss winter fun for families on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search