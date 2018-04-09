TODAY'S PAPER
New ‘Sesame Street’ TV special on HBO, PBS features Julia, a Muppet with autism

Julia and friends search for shapes on the show, airing on HBO and PBS April 9.

Julia, right, is a muppet with autism on

Julia, right, is a muppet with autism on a new "Sesame Street" special. Photo Credit: Richard Termine

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
A new “Sesame Street” TV special focusing on Julia, the first Muppet with autism, airs on April 9 on HBO and PBS Kids.

The 30-minute episode is called “Shape Hunt,” and features Julia playing a shape-spotting game with Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and Grover. They search for different shapes in everyday objects around Sesame Street, and Julia notices shapes no one else does, celebrating her individual talents. Check local HBO and PBS listings for airtime.

The episode is part of Sesame Workshop’s continuing initiative called “Sesame Street and Autism: See Amazing in All Children.” Other new resources includes a storybook introducing Julia’s parents and big brother, called “Family Forever,” which is available in English and Spanish; four live-action videos, a read-along video and more.

The Julia character was introduced in 2017 in an effort to destigmatize autism and help children with autism feel less alone.

For access to the new resources, visit sesamestreet.org/autism.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

