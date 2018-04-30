TODAY'S PAPER
Sheira Brayer to speak to moms of tweens and teens

Sheira Brayer, author of the self-published paperback Motiv8: 8 Ways to Rock Your World" Photo Credit: Cory Rosenberg

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com
Sheira Brayer,  author of the self-published paperback “Motiv8: 8 Ways to Rock Your World” ($14.95), will be speaking and singing along with her daughter, Ayden, 28, at a pre-Mother’s Day celebration for moms of tween and teen girls at 7 p.m. May 3 at the Barnes and Noble Carle Place.

Brayer, who lives in Dix Hills, also co-wrote an accompanying album for  the book, which can be downloaded for $9.99. The word Rock in the title of the book is a sort of double-entendre, Brayer says, alluding to the music.

The book outlines eight skills to help moms of tween and teen girls between the ages of 9 and 14 be “better and more effective role models for their daughters,” Brayer says. Each skill begins with a letter in the word motivate, including meditation, optimism, tolerance, intuition, etc. 

The Barnes and Noble is at 91 Old Country Rd., Carle Place. For more information call 516-741-9850 or visit bn.com.

