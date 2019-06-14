Kids can see free movies at 9 a.m. Wednesdays in July at Showcase’ Cinemas' two Long Island locations by doing book reports.

Participants in “Bookworm Wednesdays” at Showcase Cinema de Lux Farmingdale and Island 16 Cinema de Lux in Holtsville must present a book report at the box office to gain free entry. The schedule includes “Sing” on July 10, “Minions” on July 17, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” on July 24 and “The Lorox” on July 31. All four movies are rated PG.

This is Showcase Cinemas' 21st year running this promotion, says Rebecca Stein, vice president of U.S. marketing for the company.

“We have loved hearing from parents year after year about how great movies and earning a free movie theater experience have enthusiastically motivated their children to keep reading all summer,” says Stein.

Parents or guardians accompanying children under 6 years of age also receive free admission — and won’t be required to submit their own book reports.

Book report forms are available at the theater box offices and at showcasecinemas.com/programs/bookworm-wednesdays.