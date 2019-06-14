TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
SEARCH
62° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Kids can get free tickets at LI's Showcase Cinemas for writing book reports

"How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" will be shown July 24 at Showcase's Farmingdale Island 16 Theater. Photo Credit: DreamWorks Animation

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

Kids can see free movies at 9 a.m. Wednesdays in July at Showcase’ Cinemas' two Long Island locations by doing book reports.

Participants in “Bookworm Wednesdays” at Showcase Cinema de Lux Farmingdale and Island 16 Cinema de Lux in Holtsville must present a book report at the box office to gain free entry. The schedule includes “Sing” on July 10, “Minions” on July 17, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” on July 24 and “The Lorox” on July 31. All four movies are rated PG.

This is Showcase Cinemas' 21st year running this promotion, says Rebecca Stein, vice president of U.S. marketing for the company.

“We have loved hearing from parents year after year about how great movies and earning a free movie theater experience have enthusiastically motivated their children to keep reading all summer,” says Stein.

Parents or guardians accompanying children under 6 years of age also receive free admission — and won’t be required to submit their own book reports.

Book report forms are available at the theater box offices and at showcasecinemas.com/programs/bookworm-wednesdays.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Abby Claps, 11, of Kings Park splashes around 24 ways to enjoy summer on LI before school starts
Dad's can enjoy trapeze classes for half price 24 Father's Day freebies on LI
After a short hiatus to focus on BLI Summer Jam, more LI fun this week
Sisters Shayna 6 (l) and Aliya Rand 5 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
A new trailer for Walt Disney Animation Studios' 'Frozen 2' trailer released
Julian Coston of Farmingdale enjoys family swim night LI indoor pools where no membership is required
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search