Registration is now on for the first-ever Simon Cup, a national eSport tournament for amateur Fortnite gamers.

To participate, players must first pick up a Gold Ticket at one of seven locations in the New York metro area. On Long Island, tickets are available at guest services at Roosevelt Field in Garden City, Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove and Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station.

Using the code on the Gold Ticket, gamers can then register online at simoncup.com to gain access to a one-hour session, when they can play as many games of Fornite as possible. Players also can play for fun and prizes in weekly "Ladder" competitions that will culminate in the regional finals.

The top 100 players from the New York regional bracket will compete Oct. 26 and 27 on the HyperX Esports Truck in the regional finals at Roosevelt Field. The top performer in each of two national regions (New York/Los Angeles) will win a $10,000 shopping spree at a Simon mall and the top 16 players from each of the regions will go on to the Simon Cup Grand Final in Las Vegas on Nov. 23. There, the grand prize winner will receive a $50,000 shopping spree at a Simon mall.

There will be appearances throughout by members of FaZe Clan, a gaming organization that competes in video game tournaments.

“With so many people in New York and around the country playing Fornite, we wanted to provide amateur gamers with a chance to test their skills on a national level and compete for something bigger than trash talk and pride: a $50,000 shopping spree,” says Jud Hannigan, chief executive officer of Allied Esports International, which is co-sponsoring the competition with Simon Property Group.