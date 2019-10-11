Three Simon malls on Long Island will host Halloween-themed activities inspired by characters in Disney Junior television shows, including "Vampirina," "Puppy Dog Pals" and "T.O.T.S."

From noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 26, Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station will host face painting, Halloween crafts, a balloon artist and treats. The same activities will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 in the North Court at Roosevelt Field in Garden City.

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Halloween, kids are invited to come in costume to the Center Court at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove for activities based on "Vampirina" and other Disney junior pals. The first 100 attendees will receive a Character Card.

Later, from 3 to 6 p.m., Smith Haven will host trick-or-treating at participating stores — look for a pumpkin in the store window. Professional Halloween photos will be taken from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Center Court.

“At Simon, we pride ourselves in creating unique and memorable community events, especially those centered around the holidays,” says Ann Schultz, director of marketing and business development of Smith Haven Mall.