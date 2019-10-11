TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Morning
SEARCH
54° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Roosevelt Field, Walt Whitman Shops, Smith Haven Mall host Halloween activities for kids

Some Halloween-themed activities will be inspired by characters

Some Halloween-themed activities will be inspired by characters in Disney Junior television shows, including "Vampirina." Photo Credit: Disney Junior/Disney Junior

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

Three Simon malls on Long Island will host Halloween-themed activities inspired by characters in Disney Junior television shows, including "Vampirina," "Puppy Dog Pals" and "T.O.T.S."

From noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 26, Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station will host face painting, Halloween crafts, a balloon artist and treats. The same activities will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 in the North Court at Roosevelt Field in Garden City.

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Halloween, kids are invited to come in costume to the Center Court at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove for activities based on "Vampirina" and other Disney junior pals. The first 100 attendees will receive a Character Card.

Later, from 3 to 6 p.m., Smith Haven will host trick-or-treating at participating stores — look for a pumpkin in the store window. Professional Halloween photos will be taken from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Center Court.

“At Simon, we pride ourselves in creating unique and memorable community events, especially those centered around the holidays,” says Ann Schultz, director of marketing and business development of Smith Haven Mall.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Alec Oldis (left),8, of Port Washington, along with Not-too-scary haunted houses, trails for kids on LI
The Rise of the Jack O'Lanterns at Old 27 spooktacular things to do this fall on LI
Kids can build, code and play with R2-D2, Start shopping now: Top toy trends for 2019 holiday season
Celebrate autumn at the Long Island Fall Festival Long Island Fall Festival, more fun this week
Plenty of ripe apples will be available The best family fall festivals on LI
Skittles: 27,641 pounds Fave Halloween candy by state: NY's may surprise you
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search