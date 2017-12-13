Sippy Cups Cafe in Seaford gives parents both a daytime play spot for their young children and a grownup place to unwind.

The new venue is part playground, part coffeehouse. Owner Danielle Bracco of Merrick says its slogan is “Coffee for Parentkind.” It’s open for walk-ins and anyone seeking a snack and hot beverage. “We don’t see a lot of customers coming by without kids,” Bracco notes, “but some of the people who work nearby have dropped in to grab something.”

The dining section is nut-sensitive and offers coffees and teas, as well as hot chocolate, soda and juice, and edibles such as pizza, baked goods, salads and chips. “We brew beans from the Brooklyn Roasting Co., so we’re talking a really good cup of coffee here,” Bracco adds. Tea flavors include black, green, white and tisane mixes.

Parents have a row of tables at which to sit, across from a large, building-length, penned-in area intended for children ages 6 and younger. A climbing and sliding structure, play train set, a play kitchen and a LEGO table, along with books and large stuffed animals, are among the kiddie entertainment items, all within direct view of where moms, dads and guardians can eat, read and even work, Bracco notes. “We do have Wi-Fi, and I have a couple of moms who come in here regularly with their laptops and do work while their kids are playing,” she says.

A mom of twin 3-year-olds, Bracco created Sippy Cups Cafe based on what she wished was available to her when she was still working in advertising. “I was in the office four days, and when I’d work from home I was looking for something like this, a place to go with my kids while I had things to do,” she says.

Parents coming in with children can stay as long as they like, with an admission charge of $14 for one child, $10 for added siblings and $6 for children who still crawl; guests will be asked to sign a waiver the first time they bring kids to play. ReHours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It may close for private events, which will be announced on the cafe’s Facebook page.

The Sippy Cups Cafe is located at 3890 Merrick Rd. and can be reached at 516-221-3814.