Two local teen celebrities will lend their talents to area fundraisers in June – guitar phenomenon Brandon “Taz” Niederauer of Dix Hills will perform Sunday at The New York Friendship Circle’s year-end dinner in Dix Hills, and Melville actress and rapper Sky Katz will be celebrity ambassador for Sunrise Day Camp’s annual walk on June 10 in Wheatley Heights.

Niederauer, 15, most recently opened NBC TV’s Easter Sunday performance of “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” with John Legend and Alice Cooper. He also starred for more than two years in “School of Rock” on Broadway; that stint ended in July 2017. He’s currently starring in Netflix's Spike Lee series “She’s Gotta Have It.”

The Friendship Circle dinner honors teen volunteers who work with the nonprofit that unites them with children with special needs in social and educational programs. Activities have included bowling, Zumba, playing with puppies and more.

Niederauer will perform solo and in a duet with Friendship Circle participant and singer Matthew Albanese, 21, of Dix Hills. For more information and to purchase tickets for the 5:30 p.m. dinner at The Chai Center — which cost $50 per adult, $36 per child younger than 18 – call 631-351-8672 or visit nyfriendshipcircle.com. The Chai Center is at 501 Vanderbilt Pkwy., Dix Hills.

Katz, 13, stars as Tess in Disney Channel's “Raven’s Home” and was a contestant on Season 11 of “America’s Got Talent,” where she showed off her rapping skills. Season 2 of “Raven’s Home” is scheduled to premiere June 25. SunriseWALKS raises funds for Sunrise Day Camps, which give children with cancer and their siblings a full summer of day camp free of charge. Katz is joined by camper ambassador Cassidy McCarthy, 5, of West Babylon.

Registration for the beginner, intermediate and advanced walks starts at 8:30 a.m.; walks starts at 10 a.m. and are followed by a carnival celebration. Donations start at a $20 per adult and $10 for children 12 and younger; the event is being held at Henry Kaufmann Campgrounds, 75 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights. For more information about SunriseWALKS, call 516-387-5734 or visit sunrise-walks.org.