Smith Point Archery in Patchogue to host new Family Game Night

Smith Point Archery in Patchogue will hold a

Smith Point Archery in Patchogue will hold a Family Game Night July 11. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Archery alert: A new Family Game Night featuring a Balloon Shootout and Archery Bingo is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. July 11 at Smith Point Archery in Patchogue.

For the past few months, Smith Point Archery has been hosting a successful “Date Night at the Range” for couples, and is now expanding the program for families, says Raina Angelier, a coach at Smith Point Archery. “It’s so funny to see these grown-ups competing like 10-year-olds,” Angelier says.

At Family Game Night, families will compete against each other in the same type of games. Archery Bingo, for instance, is played with colors instead of numbers, and the color on the target that an archer hits then gets marked off on their card, Angelier says. In Archery War, archers shoot cards attached to their target, and the team hitting the highest number card wins the round.

The cost for Family Game Night is $40 for any two-member team of parent/child or two siblings and includes use of a bow. If a third family member is added, Smith Point Archery will work out the cost so the family can compete together, Angelier says. Archers must be at least 8 years old.

Smith Point Archery is at 215 E. Main St. in Patchogue. To register for Family Game Night, email twinroses1@yahoo.com. For more information, call 631-289-3399 or visit smithpointarchery.com.

Newsday staffer Beth Whitehouse is photographed in the

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

