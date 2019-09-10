TODAY'S PAPER
Free playground opens at Smith Point County Park Campground

The playground at the Smith Point County Park Campground in Shirley. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Parks Department

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
A new, free playground featuring a pirate ship has opened at the Smith Point County Park Campground in Shirley.

The playground also offers a merry-go-round, swings, seesaw and more. Though it’s located in the campground, it’s open to the public and can also be accessed from the outer beach, says Kerry Albee, public relations specialist for Suffolk County Parks Department.

The former playground on the site closed in October due to the risk from parts that had rusted from being out in the elements, Albee says. The new playground opened on Aug. 30 and park fees terminated for the season on Labor Day, Albee says.

The park is at 1 William Floyd Pkwy., Shirley. For more information, call 1-631-854-4949 or visit suffolkcountyny.gov/departments/parks.  

