Snapology of Seaford — a STEM education business that mixes fun with learning for kids 2 to 14 — is about to go on the road with a new bus.

The bus will travel to schools for “field trips," homes for birthday parties, and to street fairs, says owner Nancy Setzler, who started the business last August with husband, Paul Bodycomb.

“On the bus, we’ll have the ability to do all of our programs,” says Setzler, adding the inside walls of the bus will be outfitted with various stations featuring virtual reality, marble tube runs, LEGOs and mosaics.

Snapology also offer programs this summer using LEGOs, K’Nex, laptops and iPads at the Baldwin Public Library, Little Gospel Lights in Bethpage and the Seaford Public Library.

“Creature Creator Robotics,” which is geared to kids in grades 1 to 3, will be offered at Little Gospel Lights from 9:30 a.m. to noon July 23 to 25. The program, which costs $115, involves children building a different robotic animal each session, says Setzler. By building a robotic dolphin with wheels, kids learn about wheels and axles, for instance, she says.

“Our tag line is, ‘Don’t tell them that it’s educational,'" Setzler says. “We want the kids to just have fun, but they are learning because it’s all hands on.”

Setzler is a programmer and Bodycomb runs computer networks. Setzler says that it’s important for children to be exposed to the STEM programs so that they might eventually work in positions that are going unfilled due to the current dearth of qualified candidates. “If we can try to narrow that gap and get more children involved and interested in all the STEM fields, it would be so helpful," she says.

For more information, go to www.seaford.snapology.com.