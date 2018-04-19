The sixth annual Special Needs Expo-Long Island is happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22 at the Long Island Hilton in Melville.

The event is designed to share information and resources with parents and caregivers as well as give kids a fun-filled day.

Vendors include nonprofits serving the special needs community; speech, physical and occupational therapists; special needs schools, camp programs and party venues; recreational and sports programs; social skills groups; financial advisers and lawyers specializing in special needs trusts and nontraditional therapies and holistic treatments.

“We have face painting, we have carnival games, we have vendors sponsoring different types of activities. If the weather is nice, we’ll have a bounce house,” says Scott Zuckerman, one of the founders of Special Needs Expo-Long Island.

Entry is $5 per family. The Long Island Hilton is at 598 Broad Hollow Rd., Melville. For more information, call 516-279-3727 or visit specialneedsexpos.com.