Interactive water dance show for families coming to Port Washington

Splash, an outdoor dance performance for families using

Splash, an outdoor dance performance for families using brightly colored, water-filled buckets, comes to Landmark on Main Street on July 24. Credit: Dance Entropy

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
An outdoor family performance called Splash — which ends with the opportunity for children to join dancers in colorful buckets full of water — is coming to the Landmark on Main Street in Port Washington at 2 p.m. on July 24.

The 50-minute show includes three dances geared to ages 5 and up, with one involving water as a prop. "It’s a summertime favorite we’ve been doing since 2003 all over New York City," says Valerie Green, artistic director of the Queens-based Valerie Green/Dance Entropy.

The first dance is inspired by an Indian folk dance called Dandia and entails the dancers making percussive rhythms with sticks. The second dance is called Chiquita, Chiquita and uses a variety props in creative ways, including butterfly catchers, pinwheels and more. A tablecloth, for instance, becomes a princess costume, a tortilla and a turban. Hats become water bowls as dancers act as dogs.

Splash uses colorful buckets of water; at the end of the dance, audience members are invited to join in. "The only people who will get wet are the people who want to come up to the buckets," Green says.

Showgoers should bring their own lawn chairs because the interactive performance will be in the theater’s parking lot, says Laura Mogul, Landmark executive director. Chalk circles will allow for social distancing between families, she says.

MORE INFO Tickets are $15 per person for general admission; children younger than 2 are free. Tickets can be purchased at landmarkonmainstreet.org; 516-767-6444; danceentropy.org.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

