According to the Long Island weather forecast, it's going to be hot outside, and the best way to cool off during the dog days of summer is to get wet.

Sure, there are plenty of pools and beaches around Long Island, but they're not always fit for the little ones.

The solution? Take them to one of the many sprinkler and spray parks in Nassau and Suffolk. Better yet, check out one of the many waterslides around Long Island.

Here, we show you where to find the right amount of water to keep kids cool without going in over their heads.

Bay Park Bay Park features a large playground that includes a spray park with on-demand sprinklers as well as multiple playgrounds (toddlers to 12-year-olds). The sprinkler playground includes three settings and a center console that sprays water out of nozzles. Water also shoots up from the ground and sprinkles out of the wall. Opening by Memorial Day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Marjorie Lane, East Rockaway; 516-571-7245. Fee: Free to Nassau residents; $10 parking fee for nonresidents.

Blumenfeld Family Park The water is user-controlled, with large buttons that kids can push to turn the water on. Three fountains go off in a timed pattern that lets kids run around and chase the water. There's also a mushroom waterfall and dump buckets. The park includes swings, monkey bars, slides and more. Where: Main Street, Port Washington; 516-869-6311. Fee: Free and open to all.

Byron Lake Park At the Byron Lake Park Pool, there are two large swimming pools, one with a large, winding slide. There is also a kiddie pool with sprinklers. Where: 76 Bayview Dr., Oakdale; 631-472-7043.

Cantiague Park At Cantiague Park, Interactive water play area features a jungle gym with sprinklers that shoot water up from the ground; pool has two large waterslides, plus a kiddie pool.Where: 480 W. John St., Hicksville; 516-571-7056. Open June 25-Labor Day. Fee: Open to all; resident with Leisure Pass pays $9 adult, $6 child, 13 and older must have their own Leisure Pass; nonresident fee is $25 adult, $20 per child.

Clark Street Playground The free sprinklers and splash park area on Clark Street and the bay includes water arches that kids can run through or underneath. Water sprays up from the ground; there's also a spider climber made of rope, and showers that feature water raining down on kids. The park also includes a playground, rope-climbing station and more. Other Long Beach splash parks: Leroy Conyers Park on Park Place and West Hudson Street and Georgia Avenue Park on the corner of Georgia Avenue and West Beach Street. Info: 516-431-3890. Fee: Free and open to all.

Clinton G. Martin Park The Clinton G. Martin Park in New Hyde Park features a pool, a spiral-shaped waterslide and a children's motion-activated splash pad. Open through early September. Call 516-869-6311 or visit northhempsteadny.gov for fees.

Eisenhower Park In Field 2 at Eisenhower Park, you'll find three playground areas -- the largest includes a free splash pool. There is also a large sprinkler ring with multiple spray heads but no play equipment. Hours vary from day to day, so call ahead. Where: Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue, East Meadow; 516-572-0348. Fee: Free to Nassau County residents with Leisure Pass, $10 parking fee for nonresidents weekends from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Geiger Lake Memorial Park The Geiger Lake splash park features a Tree of Life theme with 25 different play elements, including a bridge, three water slides, water cannons, a rope-climb net, bucket water dumps, a large spider and a snake water play set with several spiraling slides. There's also a water play area for smaller children. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Where: Grand Boulevard, Wyandanch; 631-893-2100. Fee: $5; Town of Babylon residents only.

Grant Park Grant Park features three playgrounds based on different ages: Features three playgrounds for different age groups: 1-3, 4-8 and 9-12. The free spray area is on a large concrete pad. It features: overhead and ground-level sprinklers. Flip-flops or other water-resistant shoes are recommended. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day. Where: Broadway and Sheridan Avenue, Hewlett; 516-571-7821. Fee: All are welcome, but nonresidents or residents without a Leisure Pass pay $10 to park weekends and holidays.

Hoyt Farm Park Preserve The splash park at Hoyt Farm Park Preserve features water arches for kids to run under, and overhead sprinklers. It is next to both a sand playground and a rubberized playground. Where: 200 New Hwy., Commack; 631-543-7804. Fee: Smithtown residents only, weather permitting.

Splash Pad at Jones Beach Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh features a free splash pad in the Central Mall area. The sleek, towering gray pipes shaped like blades of sea grass shoot water and spray bubbles from the ground. The water bursts forth from alternating spots in six-minute cycles controlled by users pressing one of three buttons on the perimeter of the rectangular splash pad. There are also tables with umbrellas, a shaded area and a short walk away from a new playground. Parking Field 4 is the field closest to the splash pad. For more information, call 516-785-1600 or visit parks.ny.gov.

North Woodmere Park There are multiple playgrounds for different age groups at North Woodmere Park (but use Valley Stream if using a navigation system). Playground with separate areas for different age groups and an interactive sprinkler play area for kids. The large pool complex features an Olympic-size pool, a diving pool with boards, a waterslide and three pools for youngsters (a wading pool, training pool and an interactive water-play area with sprays, water guns and wheels to turn).Where: 750 Hungry Harbor Rd., North Woodmere (but use Valley Stream if using a navigation system); 516-571-7800. Fee: Open to all; with a Leisure Pass: $9 adults; $6 children; $5 for seniors 60 and older, senior volunteers, veterans and handicapped; without a Leisure Pass: $25 for adults, $20 for children; free for age 3 and younger.

Phelps Lane At Phelps Lane, you'll find a swimming pool, two water slides and an interactive spray pool featuring overhead dump buckets, water guns, a rope bridge and a children's pool. Also includes free Wi-Fi, handicapped-accessible ramp; picnic tables and lounge chairs. Where: 151 Phelps Lane, North Babylon; 631-669-4654. Fee: $7, free for kids younger than 3. Town of Babylon residents only.

Rockville Centre Children's Park Water spouts from six flowers painted on the ground of the fenced-in spray park area, and water also falls from a shower at Rockville Centre's Children's Park (111 N. Oceanside Rd.). A button starts the flow and after 55 seconds it will go off, and someone else will have to push it. There's also a play structure,which depicts a pirate ship on one side and a pond scene on the other. A QR code posted on the structure lets parents download an app that reads kids Hans Christian Andersen fairy tales. They can hear the story of "The Little Mermaid" and then act it out on the pirate ship, or the story of "The Ugly Duckling" and then act it out on the pond side. The park is open from 8 a.m. to dusk seven days a week. For more information, call 516-678-9338.

Shell Creek Park A spray pool with multiple sprinklers, a playground, play equipment, shuffleboard, paddleball and more. Opens Memorial Day weekend. Where: Vanderbilt Avenue and Traymore Boulevard, Barnum Island section of Island Park; 516-431-6400. Fee: Free.

Shipwreck Cove Shipwreck Cove features a large spray park with waterslides, overhead dump buckets, a climbing area with water sprayers, a zero-depth entry pool so small children can play, plus a small beach with a dock and restaurant. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m. June 23- Sept. 3. Fee: $8 a person with a Town of Islip Recreation Card; $12 with proof of town residency (driver's license); $15 for nonresidents; $2 for residents with a Town Senior Recreation Card or Permanent Town Disability Card; parking fees may apply.

Splish Splash At Splish Splash water park, you'll find more than 14 water slides as well as New York's first hydromagnetic water coaster in New York, a kiddie area, two wave pools and a lazy river. Where: 2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton; 631-727-3600. Price: $43.99; $33.99 48 inches and shorter, 60 and older; $15 parking.

Tanner Park There's a small interactive splash park with a round tree waterfall, mini- waterslide and water sprouts coming up from the ground. Also a playground with slides, a climbing gym with ropes and pipes. Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fee Residents only, recreation permit required.

Tobay Beach Tobay Beach an interactive sprinkler park with water arches, water guns and water fountains that spray up from the ground. As a bonus, some parts are covered and out of the sun. Fee: Included in beach entry fee; parking sticker $20 daily or $60 season for residents; $50 daily Mon.-Fri. for nonresidents, who are not permitted weekends or holidays; no parking fee after 6 p.m.

Venetian Shores At Venetian Shores, you'll find a large Interactive spray park with a mushroom fountain, overhead dump buckets, water sprayers and more. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily in the summer. Where: Granada Parkway off Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst; 631-893-2100. Fee: Town residents only, recreation permit required.