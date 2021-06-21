TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Splash parks on Long Island to visit this summer

Visit the splash parks at Tobay Beach, Eisenhower

Visit the splash parks at Tobay Beach, Eisenhower Park and more spots this summer.  Credit: Keri Greenstein, Jericho

By Newsday Staff
Print

The best way to cool off during the dog days of summer is to get wet. Sprinkler and spray parks in Nassau and Suffolk are family friendly destinations — a few pool complexes even have waterslides.

Here are the spots with just the right amount of water to keep kids cool without going in over their heads.

NASSAU COUNTY Make a splash

SUFFOLK COUNTY Beat the heat

More Family

The Long Island Aquarium offers unique wedding proposal
LI Aquarium offers unique wedding proposal experience
Long Island farms and zoos will be welcoming
Animal Road Trip: LI farms welcoming new animals
At the start of the pandemic, Jess Dato
Adopting a pandemic puppy, 1 year later
A family from Plainview, the Wolfsteins, spoke on
Letterboxing turns your family outing into a treasure hunt
Karolina Molnar, of Posh-Nosh Picnics, on April 18,
Posh-Nosh Picnics sets up a romantic living room in your backyard
A woman shops for a friend's baby shower
Baby, wedding shower gift ideas from LI shops
Didn’t find what you were looking for?