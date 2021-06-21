NASSAU COUNTY Make a splash

BAY PARK, 1st Avenue, East Rockaway, 516-571-7245. Features A park with on-demand sprinklers and multiple playgrounds (toddlers to 12-year-olds). Hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Memorial Day-Labor Day. Fee Free and open to all.

BLUMENFELD FAMILY PARK, Main Street, Port Washington, 516-869-6311. Kids push large buttons to turn the water on. Three fountains go off in a timed pattern. The park also has a mushroom waterfall and dump buckets; playground areas for toddlers and older children with swings and slides. Hours 9 a.m.-9 p.m., June 20-Sept. 6; open to all. Fee Free.

CANTIAGUE PARK, 480W. John St., Hicksville, 516-571-7056. Interactive water play area features a jungle gym with sprinklers that shoot water from ground level; pool has two large waterslides, plus a kiddie pool. Hours June 28-Labor Day. Fee Resident with Leisure Pass pays $10 adult, $6 child (13 and older must have their own Leisure Pass) and $6 for seniors; nonresident fee is $25 per adult, $20 per child.

CENTENNIAL PARK, 1 East Centennial Ave., Roosevelt, 516-571-8695. Sprinklers shoot water from ground level. Hours Memorial Day-Labor Day. Fee Free.

COW MEADOW PARK, South Main St. near Ann Drive South, Freeport, 516-571-8685. Umbrella-like sprinklers spray water from above. Hours Memorial Day Weekend-Labor Day. Fee Free.

EISENHOWER PARK, East Meadow, 516-572-0348. Field 2 has three playground areas including a free splash pool. There also is a large sprinkler ring with multiple spray heads, but no play equipment. Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 26-Sept. 6. Fee Free to Nassau County residents with Leisure Pass, $10 parking fee for nonresidents weekends and holidays Memorial Day to Labor Day.

GRANT PARK, Broadway and Sheridan Avenue, Hewlett, 516-571-7821. Features playgrounds for ages 1-3, 4-8 and 9-12. The free spray area is on a large concrete pad and has overhead and ground-level sprinklers. Flip-flops or other water-resistant shoes are recommended. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Memorial Day-Labor Day Fee Residents and nonresidents without a Leisure Pass pay $10 to park weekends and holidays.

LONG BEACH WATER PARKS, 516-431-3890. Clark Street Playground, Clark Street and the bay; Georgia Avenue Park, Georgia Avenue and West Beech Street; Leroy Conyers Park, Park Place and West Hudson Street. Free sprinklers and splash parks include water arches that kids can run through or under. Water sprays up from the ground. Hours Daily mid-June-Labor Day. Fee Free and open to all.

NORTH WOODMERE PARK, 750 Hungry Harbor Rd., North Woodmere, 516-571-7800. Playground with separate areas for different age groups and an interactive sprinkler play area for kids. The swimming pool complex includes an Olympic-sized pool, two waterslides, a diving pool, a kiddie pool, a training pool. An interactive water-play area features a jungle gym with sprinklers that shoot water from ground level, sprays, water guns and wheels. Hours June 28-Labor Day. Fee Resident with Leisure Pass pays $10 adult, $6 child (13 and older must have their own Leisure Pass), $6 for seniors; nonresident fee is $25 per adult, $20 per child.

REV. ARTHUR MACKEY PARK, 49 Lakeside Dr., Roosevelt, 516-571-8693. Park featuring an on-demand sprinklers and playground. Hours Memorial Day Weekend-Labor Day. Fee Free.

SHELL CREEK PARK, Vanderbilt Avenue and Traymore Boulevard, Island Park, 516-431-6440. Spray area with multiple sprinklers opens Memorial Day weekend; includes a playground, shuffleboard and paddleball. Fee Free.

TOBAY BEACH, Ocean Parkway, Massapequa, 516-679-3900. Interactive sprinkler park with water arches, water guns and fountains that spray up from the ground. Some parts are covered and out of the sun. Hours June 26-Sept. 6. Fee Included in beach entry fee; parking sticker $20 daily or $60 season for residents; $50 daily weekdays for nonresidents, who are not permitted weekends or holidays; no parking fee after 6 p.m.

WANTAGH PARK, 1 King Rd., Wantagh, 516-571-7460. The swimming pool complex includes an Olympic-sized pool, two waterslides, a diving pool, a kiddie pool, a training pool. An interactive water-play area features a jungle gym with sprinklers that shoot water from ground level, sprays, water guns and wheels. Hours June 28-Labor Day. Fee Resident with Leisure Pass pays $10 adult, $6 child (13 and older must have their own Leisure Pass) and $6 for seniors; nonresident fee is $25 per adult, $20 per child.