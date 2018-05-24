TODAY'S PAPER
Two new waterslides set to open at Splish Splash 

One of the seaon's new rides at Splish

One of the seaon's new rides at Splish Splash in Calverton Photo Credit: Splish Splash

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com
Two new waterslides — Riptide Racer and Bombs Away — are set to open this season at Splish Splash water park in Calverton.

Both rides originate from the same tower more than 50 feet high and are painted in rainbow colors. The new rides' official grand opening is scheduled for June 9, says Gamini Perera, Splish Splash director of sales and marketing. Splish Splash opens on weekends beginning Saturday and full time on June 16.

For Riptide Racer, four guests line up across the top of the slide, preparing to race. They ride head-first on mats and are drenched as they charge down the enclosed flumes. Bombs Away offers two dueling 300-foot slides. Guests stand in the clear launch capsule, waiting for the floor to drop. When it does, riders will rush through a tidal flow as they fall at 26 feet per second.  

"We've been listening to what our guests have to say about new rides they'd like to see," says Perera. "Both will deliver that high-thrill, adrenaline rush that people were looking for."

Splish Splash offers 20 waterslides, two wave pools, a Kiddie Area, lazy river, a tropical bird show and food and merchandise. Splish Splash is at 2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton. For more information and pricing, call 631-727-3600 or visit splishsplash.com.

