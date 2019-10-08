TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Morning
SEARCH
60° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Rockville Centre Spooky Fest is adding a fortuneteller to predict kids' futures 

Rockville Centre Spooky Fest is adding a fortune

Rockville Centre Spooky Fest is adding a fortune teller to predict kids' futures. The fortune teller will only forecast positive events. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/powerofforever

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

Will this be a good school year? Will the future include new friends? Children will be able to have their fortunes told by a psychic in a new addition to the annual Halloween Spooky Fest at the Center for Science Teaching and Learning in Rockville Centre.

A clairvoyant and her staff will provide the readings for kids (or adults!), and the readings for children will focus only on the positive, says Ray Ann Havasy, center director.

Spooky Fest also includes a “Not-So-Spooky Walk” through the forest, a kids’ arts and crafts area, a children’s maze and a meet-and-greet with Merry Monsters, which are friendly costumed characters. Spooky Fest 2019 runs 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 12, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27 and Nov. 2, rain or shine. Tickets are $10 at the gate for non-spooky attractions and $15 for both scary and non-scary attractions.

During Spooky Fest, CSTL’s new Dinosaurs! and People’s United Bank Animal Adventure will have extended hours to 9 p.m. Tickets to the exhibit must be purchased separately from Spooky Fest and are $15 for adults, $12 for children younger than 10.

The Center for Science Teaching and Learning is at Nassau County’s Tanglewood Preserve, 1450 Tanglewood Rd., Rockville Centre. For more information, call 516-764-0045 or visit cstl.org/spooky-fest.

Beth Whitehouse poses for an employee headshot at

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Kids can build, code and play with R2-D2, Start shopping now: Top toy trends for 2019 holiday season
Celebrate autumn at the Long Island Fall Festival Long Island Fall Festival, more fun this week
The Rise of the Jack O'Lanterns at Old 27 spooktacular things to do this fall on LI
Alec Oldis (left),8, of Port Washington, along with Not-too-scary haunted houses, trails for kids on LI
Plenty of ripe apples will be available The best family fall festivals on LI
Skittles: 27,641 pounds Fave Halloween candy by state: NY's may surprise you
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search