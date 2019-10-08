Will this be a good school year? Will the future include new friends? Children will be able to have their fortunes told by a psychic in a new addition to the annual Halloween Spooky Fest at the Center for Science Teaching and Learning in Rockville Centre.

A clairvoyant and her staff will provide the readings for kids (or adults!), and the readings for children will focus only on the positive, says Ray Ann Havasy, center director.

Spooky Fest also includes a “Not-So-Spooky Walk” through the forest, a kids’ arts and crafts area, a children’s maze and a meet-and-greet with Merry Monsters, which are friendly costumed characters. Spooky Fest 2019 runs 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 12, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27 and Nov. 2, rain or shine. Tickets are $10 at the gate for non-spooky attractions and $15 for both scary and non-scary attractions.

During Spooky Fest, CSTL’s new Dinosaurs! and People’s United Bank Animal Adventure will have extended hours to 9 p.m. Tickets to the exhibit must be purchased separately from Spooky Fest and are $15 for adults, $12 for children younger than 10.

The Center for Science Teaching and Learning is at Nassau County’s Tanglewood Preserve, 1450 Tanglewood Rd., Rockville Centre. For more information, call 516-764-0045 or visit cstl.org/spooky-fest.