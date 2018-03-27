School's out for spring break for many kids -- at least for the week of April 2, which means some parents have five days of planning on their hands.



If you're not on the next flight off of Long Island and you're staying local, you may be wondering what to do with your kids this week.



Thankfully, there are many fun, family-friendly events during spring to help beat out boredom and keep everyone in your house entertained.



Take a look at the many camps, performances and other interesting events for kids to enjoy during the week of April 2-8, 2018.

"Disney Live! Mickey and Minnie’s Doorway to Magic" at The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Disney Live! Mickey and Minnie's Doorway to Magic will be stopping at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum with multiple shows. Join Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and 25 other Disney characters on April 7 at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Additional shows will be held on April 8 at 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Price: starting at $35. Visit ticketmaster.com to purchase tickets.

'Ocean Explorers Camp' at The Whaling Museum The Whaling Museum & Education Center of Cold Spring Harbor (279 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor) is hosting an Ocean Explorers Camp April 3-6, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for children in grades K-3 and crew leaders grades 4-5. The camp allows kids to experience traveling the globe on a whaler's journey. There will be different themes each day along with crafts, story time, scavenger hunts and fun experiments. Snacks are provided; children should bring a packed lunch. Advance registration required. Price: $35 daily; $135 for all four days. For more information and to register, visit cshwhalingmuseum.org or call 631-367-3418.

"Beauty and the Beast" and "Peter Pan" at The Show Place at the Bellmore Movies Plaza Theatrical Productions, Inc. will present several live children's musical theatre productions of "Beauty and the Beast" and "Peter Pan" at The Show Place at the Bellmore Movies (222 Pettit Ave., Bellmore) during the week of Spring Break. "Beauty and the Beast" shows are April 2-5. "Peter Pan" shows are April 6-8. Show times are 11 a.m. on weekdays and Saturdays; 12 p.m. on Sundays. Price: $12. Visit plazatheatrical.com or call 516-599-6870 to purchase tickets.

‘Funcation’ at the Long Island Aquarium The Long Island Aquarium & Exhibition Center (431 E. Main St., Riverhead) is having a week-long spring break "Funcation" April 2-6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Participants will enjoy time in the aquarium, watch a movie, play in the arcade and participate in a host of other activities. Price: $50 daily or $199 for the entire week; registration required. For more information and to register call 631-208-9200 ext. 426 or visit longislandaquarium.com.

Spring Break Workshops at The Vanderbilt Museum Education Center The Vanderbilt Museum Education Center will hold creative workshops for children throughout the week of spring break. Each workshop will be held 10 a.m.-noon. On April 2, children in grades K-4 can participate in the "Nature & Collections Walk and Journal" event where they will walk through the gardens and natural history collections and make a journal of scientific drawings and observations. On April 3, children in grades K-4 can explore the marine collections and make a "flying fish" windsock during the "Deep Blue Sea and Plastic Bottle Koinobori" workshop. On April 4, preschool children ages 3 and 4 (with an accompanying adult) can dress up like a butterfly and moth, compare attributes, go on a butterfly hunt and create a mobile during the "Wings of Wonder and Butterfly Lifecycle Mobile" workshop. Price for all workshops: $20. Advance registration required. For more information and to register, call 631-854-5539.

'School's Out!' Camps at The Center for Science Teaching and Learning The Center for Science Teaching and Learning (1450 Tanglewood Rd., Rockville Center) is giving vacationing youngsters (ages 4-12) a week of full-day camps April 2-6, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to interact with live animals, conduct hands-on experiments and explore the center's 17 acres of preserved nature. Price: $60 per day/per child with advanced registration. For more information and to register visitl cstl.org or call 516-764-0045.

Spring Break Camp at the Farm The Suffolk County Farm and Education Center (350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank) is hosting "Spring Break Camp at the Farm" for grades K-6, April 2-6, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each day. Events will include indoor and outdoor hands-on activities, interaction with animals and a focus on health. Price: $275 for the entire week or $65 per day. Pre-registration is required. Visit ccesuffolk.org to register or call 631-852-4600 for more information.

The Long Island Children's Museum Presents Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!" The Long Island Children's Museum (11 Davis Ave., Garden City) is hosting multiple performances of "Elephant & Piggie's We Are in a Play!", in their theater throughout the week of spring break. Children age 2 and older can experience a musical adventure based on Mo Willems' children's books. Kids will follow the imagination of classic characters Gerald the elephant and Piggie as they explore the meaning of friendship. Shows are April 2-4 at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. An additional sensory-friendly performance will be held on April 2 at 6 p.m. Price: $12. Visit licm.org to purchase tickets or call 516-224-5800 for more information.

Kids Paint Events at Key to My Art Key to My Art (10 W. Oak St., Amityville) is offering several spring break events that will give kids ages 5-13 an opportunity to express their creativity. On April 2, 1:30-3 p.m., children can paint Snorlax from Pokemon. On April 3, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., kids can paint Pusheen the cat or 1:30-3 p.m., they can paint Harry Potter's Hedwig sitting on a stack of books. On April 4, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. children will paint a Roblox character or 1:30-3 p.m., they can paint Super Mario. On April 6, 3-4:30 p.m., kids can see the Long Island TARDIS and get step-by-step instruction to paint a TARDIS from "Doctor Who." Supplies for all paint events will be provided. Price: $20. For more information call 631-608-9048 or visit keytomyart.com to register.

Dinosaur Day The Garvies Point Museum and Preserve (50 Barry Dr., Glen Cove) will host Dinosaur Day on April 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Children will learn from dinosaur experts, see and touch real fossils, dress up like dinosaurs, make their own fossils and much more. There will also be a showing of the film "Prehistoric Planet". Price: $5; kids age 3 and younger are free. Visit garviespointmuseum.com or call 516-571-8010 for information on this event and others taking place during spring break week.

'Vacation Ventures' at the Long Island Museum The Long Island Museum's (1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook) Vacation Ventures will be held April 5 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. for children grades 1-3. Kids will have the opportunity to create their own work of art inspired by American artist Louise Nevelson's wood assemblages. Price: $25. Advance registration required. Visit longislandmuseum.org for more information or call 631-751-0066 x212 to register.

School Vacation Theater Camp at Bay Street Bay Street Theater (corner of Main and Bay streets, Sag Harbor) is hosting a five-day theater camp for ages 8-12, April 2- 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. The camp will provide instruction in singing, dancing, acting and musical theater history. The activities throughout the week will culminate in a performance on the Bay Street mainstage. Price: $470. Visit baystreet.org or call 631-725-9500 to purchase tickets or for more information.

Spring Break Skate Sessions at United Skates United Skates (276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford) is holding two public skate sessions daily during the week of April 2-6, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Price: $12.50 admission; $5 skate rental. Visit unitedskates.com or call 516-795-5474 for more information.

Spring Discovery Days at Sweetbriar Nature Center Sweetbriar Nature Center (62 Eckernkamp Dr., Smithtown) is presenting science-themed Spring Discovery Days April 2-6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for children ages 5-11. Scheduled programs include "Spring Adventures", "Watery Worlds", "On the Move", "Temperature's Rising", and "Days of the Dinosaurs". Each day will be filled with hands-on activities, interaction with the center's residents, non-releasable wildlife, crafts and games. Price: $70 daily; $300 for the entire week. Visit sweetbriarnc.org for more information or call 631-979-6344 to register.

Theatre Three presents "The Adventures of Peter Rabbit" Theatre Three (412 Main St., Port Jefferson) presents The Adventures of Peter Rabbit, April 4-7 at 11 a.m. Join Peter and all his friends in this adaptation suggested by the characters created by Beatrix Potter. Bring the whole family to enjoy this Theatre Three spring break tradition. Price: $10. For tickets, visit theatrethree.com or call the box office at 631-928-9100.

"Wing Into Spring" at WMHO Ernst Marine Conservation Center at The Ward Mellville Heritage Organization's Educational & Cultural Center (97P Main St., Stony Brook) is hosting a three-day program April 3-5 from 10 a.m.-noon. It will offer kids ages 6-9 the opportunity to explore an 88-acre wetland preserve for marine life including fish, sponges and crabs. A naturalist will be on-hand to guide guests through outdoor exploration, science instruction and crafts. Advance registration required. Price: $160. Visit stonybrookvillage.com or call 631-751-2244 to register.

Holiday Programs at Science Museum of Long Island The Science Museum of Long Island (1526 North Plandome Rd., Manhasset) is holding a week of special programs April 2-6, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. Scheduled events are "Eco Adventures", "Spring into Science", "Walk the Plank", "Geology Rocks", and "Paws and Claws". Children should bring a packed lunch. Advance registration is required. Price: $75 per day. Visit smli.org to register or call 516-627-9400 for more information.

Baseball and Softball Camps at Frozen Ropes Frozen Ropes (575 Underhill Blvd., Syosset) is hosting spring break co-ed baseball and softball camps April 2-6 for full day (9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.), half-day morning (9 a.m.-noon) or half day-afternoon (12:30-3:30 p.m.). Participants will work on their baseball/softball skills and play a variety of other sports. Full day/late pickups include lunch; snacks provided for all campers. Price: $75 daily (full day); $40 daily (half-day mornings or afternoons). Early drop-off and late pick-up is available for an additional fee. Visit frozenropes.com to register or call 516-364-7673 for more information.

Little Brushes Kids Camp at Pinot's Palette Pinot's Palette (61 W. Main St., Bay Shore) will have its "Little Brushes Kids Camp" April 2-6, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This daily 3-hour art class with the theme "Funny & Furry Forest Friends," will include sketching, drawing, acrylic painting, DIY art, games and more. Children 8 and older can be dropped off; younger children will be permitted with an accompanying adult. All art supplies will be provided along with a juice box and snack as well as water throughout the day. Parents can send kids with snack and/or a packed lunch, if desired. Price: $152. To register, visit pinotspalette.com or call 631-446-4777 for more information.

Spring Break Culinary Programs at Baking Coach Baking Coach (320 Broadway Greenlawn Rd., Huntington) will hold various 2-hour culinary sessions for young chefs, grades 2-8. On April 3, 1-3 p.m., kids can make and enjoy pretzels and cupcakes or 3:30-5:30 p.m,. they can make 7-inch round cakes and galaxy cookies. On April 4, 1-3 p.m., participants will make and enjoy pizza, garlic knots and brownies. Then 3:30-5:30 p.m., kids will practice holiday-themed cake decorating by creating a cake that looks like a bunny jumping into a hole or choose from a springtime garden creation of their own. Price: $45 per session. To register, visit bakingcoach.com or call 631-543-8606 for more information.