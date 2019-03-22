Spring is finally here, and with longer days and warmer temperatures upon us, families may be looking for fun ways to jump into the season. Here, outdoor festivals, kid-friendly crafts and more events to welcome the spring season on Long Island.

Plant a Snap Pea Seed at Hicks Nurseries (100 Jericho Tpke., Westbury). Children ages 12 and younger can stop in to plant their own snap pea seed on March 23-24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After it sprouts indoors, kids can then plant outdoors. More info: Free; 516-272-4609; hicksnurseries.com.

Jungle Terrariums at Dees' Nursery & Florist (69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside). On March 30 at 3 p.m., kids can plant their own terrarium with dinosaurs. The event also includes a greenhouse tour and scavenger hunt. Reservations are recommended. More info: $15; 516-678-3535; deesnursery.com.

Make a Birdhouse at Home Depot (various locations in Nassau and Suffolk). On April 6 from 9 a.m. to noon, kids can build a birdhouse and decorate it with paint and stickers during this hands-on workshop. Children must be accompanied by a parent. Kids will also receive a free certificate of achievement, a Workshop apron and a commemorative pin while supplies last. More info: Free; homedepot.com/workshops.

Spring Has Sprung Flower Garden at Lakeshore Learning (2079 Hillside Ave., New Hyde Park). Children ages 3 and older can make a flower garden out of construction paper, collage flowers, pompoms, acrylic gemstones and more on April 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More info: Free; 516-616-9360; lakeshorelearning.com.

Fling into Spring Carnival at Heritage Trust (633 Mt. Sinai Coram Rd. & County Rd. 83, Mount Sinai). The carnival at Heritage Park features rides, games and food on April 12 from 6-9 p.m., April 13 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and April 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. More info: $1.25 (each ride takes three to six coupons), sheet of 21 for $25, sheet of 44 $50; day of bracelet $30; online advance sale $23 for ride bracelet; 631-499-6824; msheritagetrust.org.

Sayville Spring Fest at Gillette Park (24 Collins Ave., Sayville). This annual family-friendly event features a petting zoo, a talent stage, magician, juggler/stilt walker, superheroes, princesses, face painting, arts and crafts, and more on April 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info: Free admission, fee for rides and food; greatersayvillechamber.com.

Spring Appreciation Day at Stony Brook Village Center (111 Main St., Stony Brook). On April 13 from noon to 5 p.m., families can check out a petting zoo, balloon artists, an art show, dance performances, a market and more. More info: Free; 631-751-2244; stonybrookvillage.com.

West Hills Spring Carnival at West Hills Day Camp (21 Sweet Hollow Rd., Huntington). Celebrate spring with rides, games, face painting, bounce house, crafts, balloon animals and much more on April 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More info: Free; 631-427-6700; westhillsdaycamp.com.

Spring Festival at Sweetbriar Nature Center (62 Eckernkamp Dr., Smithtown). This family festival on April 20 from noon to 4 p.m. features wildlife programs, face painting, relay races, stories, egg hunt and a visit from the Easter Bunny. More info: $5 adult, $15 child; 631-979-6344; sweetbriarnc.org.

Nature Walk and Craft at Garvies Point Museum & Preserve (50 Barry Dr., Glen Cove). Explore and investigate the museum's woodland meadow on April 26 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Kids can also participate in a nature impressions craft from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info: $4 adults, $2 ages 5 to 12; 516-571-8010; garviespointmuseum.com.

Arbor Day Family Festival at The Planting Fields Arboretum (1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay). On April 27-28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., families can enjoy tree plantings, caricaturists, live music, free admission to Coe Hall, tree seedling giveaways, a children's tree climb, watercolor demonstrations and more. Smokey Bear will also make an appearance. More info: $20 per vehicle; 516-922-8600; plantingfields.org.

Baby Animal Days at Suffolk County Farm and Education Center (350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank). Families can spend a day with baby chicks, piglets, lambs, goat kids, calves and more on May 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission price also includes unlimited wagon rides, live music and hands-on activities for kids. Pony rides and sand art will be available for an additional fee. More info: $8 per person ages 3 and older; 631-852-4600; ccesuffolk.org.

Huntington Tulip Festival at Heckscher Park (Huntington Village). This annual festival features more than 20,000 tulips, children's activity booths, family performances on the Chapin Rainbow Stage, art exhibits and more on May 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info: Free; huntingtonny.gov/tulipfestival.

May Day Festival at Benner’s Farm (56 Gnarled Hollow Rd., East Setauket). The 27th annual May Day celebration kicks off on May 5 from noon to 4 p.m. There will be live music, dancing around the maypole, baby animal meet and greets, crafts, vendors, food and more. Proceeds go to Homestead Arts Inc. More info: 631-689-8172; bennersfarm.com.

Creatures of the Night Hike at Center for Science Teaching and Learning (1450 Tanglewood Rd., Rockville Centre). On May 10 from 7:30-9 p.m., bring a flashlight and take a guided walk through the nature trails at night. After the walk, meet the Center's nocturnal animals while they are awake. More info: $9; 516-764-0045; cstl.org.