Celebrate the tradition of St. Patrick’s Day with these family-friendly events taking place on Long Island during the month of March.

Irish Dance Performance at Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site (246 Old Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station). On March 3 at 1 p.m. enjoy Irish dancing performed by the Mulvihill-Lynch Studio of Irish Dance. The award-winning dancers will explain the history about the traditional costumes and dance, answer guest questions and teach Irish dance steps. After the show, attendees can have their face painted or take a guided tour of the Walt Whitman Birthplace. Price: $9.

St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt at the Suffolk County Farm and Education Center (350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank). Come try your luck in the hunt for a pot of gold from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 16. Fun activities for the entire family include a scavenger hunt, wagon ride, light refreshments and animal feeding. Price: $5 ages 2 and older.

Irish Soda Bread & Lucky Shamrock Cookie Baking/Decorating at Celebrations in the Kitchen (63 E. Old Country Rd., Hicksville). On March 17 from 9-10 a.m., kids can practice a holiday tradition by making Irish soda bread from scratch and decorating Shamrock cookies. When finished, they can take two loaves of bread home. Recommended for ages 6 and up. Price: $39.95.

St. Patrick’s Day Skate & St. Patrick's Glow Skate at United Skates (1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford). Two holiday skate sessions will be available from 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-5:30 p.m. on March 17. Wear green and receive 50 percent off admission. Price: $12.50 for admission; $5 skate rental; $5 Rollerblade rental.

21th Annual Irish Festival at Hofstra University’s Mack Physical Education Center, North Campus (1000 Fulton Ave., Hempstead). Celebrate Irish culture on March 10 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with children’s activities, live entertainment and vendors with Irish food and products for sale. Price: $6 for adults; free ages 12 and younger.

St. Patrick's Day Scavenger Hunt at Babylon Library (24 Carll Ave, Babylon). Families are welcome to come and find out where the leprechaun is hiding on March 17 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Price: Free

Lucy Leprechaun Yoga at Hunington Library (338 Main St., Hunington). Relax and meditate on March 18 from 5:30-6:15 p.m. while learning the rainbow, leprechaun and 4-leaf poses, but also play some silly yoga games. Registration is required. Price: Free

St. Patrick's Day Slime Party at Stew Leonard's (1897 Front St., East Meadow). Come enjoy the slime time on March 15 from 5-6 p.m., kids will be able to eat pizza, get juice, and make green & gold slime. For children 10 and younger and must register and par through Eventbrite. Price: $14.99

Irish Pirates! at the Whaling Museum ( 301 Main St., Cold Springs Harbor) Women can be pirates too, so come find out how Grace O'Malley did it on March 16 at 12 p.m. Kids will also be albe to make a pirate's hat, an eye patch and a Jolly Roger flag to take home. Price: $12 per child; $6 per adult.