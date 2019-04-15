Families can celebrate May 4 — also known as “Star Wars Day” — at a special event at the Vanderbilt Reichert Planetarium in Centerport, during which two Vanderbilt astronomers will act as “droids” and take the audience on a tour of the “Star Wars” galaxy.

“It’s a whole show on the planetarium dome,” says Elizabeth Wayland-Morgan, associate director of the Vanderbilt Museum. “It’s the first time we’re doing this.” Participants are encouraged to dress as Star Wars characters for the event, dubbed “Worlds Far, Far Away.”

The Vanderbilt chose May 4 for the show because of the date’s association with the movie’s catchphrase, “May the Force be With You.” On May 4, Star Wars fans greet each other with the pun “May the Fourth be With You.”

Shows will be at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Audiences will be divided into the light and dark sides of the force and will compete to answer trivia questions. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and activities are planned for the decorated lobby.

Tickets are $25 per person and are available through the Vanderbilt’s website. For more information, call 631-854-5579 or visit Vanderbiltmuseum.org.