Stew Leonard's to give free ice cream to kids with good grades

Stew Leonard's to give out one free, small ice cream cup or cone without toppings to kids with good grades on Saturday. Photo Credit: Stew Leonard's

By Zoe Malin zoe.malin@newsday.com
An LI grocery store is rewarding good grades with free ice cream.

On Saturday, kids ages 5 to 12 who earned at least one "A" or equivalent grade can stop by Stew Leonard's in East Meadow (1897 Front St.) and Farmingdale (261 Airport Plaza) for one free, small ice cream cup or cone. If your child's school does not give letter grades, the highest mark at their school will be accepted.

To redeem the free ice cream, kids must bring a copy of their 2018-2019 report card (digital or paper) to the store between noon and 5 p.m. Note: Toppings are not included. 

For more information, visit stewleonards.com.

