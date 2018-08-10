TODAY'S PAPER
Stew Leonard's hosts first glow-in-the-dark party in East Meadow

Family event includes glow sticks, pizza, visit from Wow the Cow.

The costume character Wow the Cow will make

The costume character Wow the Cow will make an appearance at the glow party on Aug. 18. Photo Credit: Jonah Markowitz

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com
Stew Leonard’s in East Meadow is hosting its first family Glow in the Dark Party on Long Island at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18.

The 90-minute event includes glow sticks, pizza, ice cream and music, and will happen in an upstairs room at the store, says Meghan Bell, director of communications for Stew Leonard’s. The costume character Wow the Cow will make an appearance.

The chain has had glow parties in its Danbury, Connecticut, store and they have been popular, Bell says. “We’re going to try it and see if it’s a hit on Long Island,” she says.

Tickets are $14.99 for ages 12 and older and $12.99 for ages 11 and younger. For more information or to buy tickets, visit stewleonards.com and click on what’s fresh at Stew’s.

