Kids can make their own slime and get a visit from Wow the Cow at this LI event

Stew Leonard's in Farmingdale hosts a slime party while schools are on break.

Wow the Cow at Stew Leonard's of Farmingdale. Photo Credit: Jonah Markowitz

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Nothing planned for Tuesday, when kids are off from school? Children ages 4 to 10 can make their own pink, blue or green slime during an event from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Stew Leonard’s in Farmingdale.

The slime party includes pizza and refreshments as well as a visit from Stew Leonard’s mascot costume character Wow the Cow. The cost is $14.99 per participant.

Stew Leonard’s is at 261 Airport Plaza, Farmingdale. For more information, call 516-962-8210. Register in advance at stewleonards.com.

