TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Stony Brook Children's Hospital collecting diapers for parents in need

Diapers can be dropped off at any of

Diapers can be dropped off at any of Stony Brook Medicine's Women, Infant and Children Centers in East Setauket, Bay Shore, Hauppauge and Farmingdale. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Sashul9

By Kelsey Neubauer Special to Newsday
Print

The Stony Brook Children’s Hospital is hosting its first-ever diaper drive throughout Sept. 30. The hospital will collect diapers of all brands and sizes and provide them to parents in need.

“The drive is really about raising awareness around the lack of government programs that cover diapers,” says Kathy VanDeventer, lactation program coordinator at Stony Brook Medicine and the drive's founder.

There is an urgent need, she said. Ten percent of all mothers reported having to “stretch” diapers, which can lead to urinary tract infections and dermatitis in infants, according to a study by the Yale School of Medicine.
Lauren Brand, director of the Stony Brook Women, Infant and Children Program, has been giving the donated diapers out to parents.
“It is typically extremely common for mothers to call up asking for diapers and we have to tell them no,” Brand says. 

Diapers can be dropped off at any of Stony Brook Medicine’s Women, Infant and Children Centers in East Setauket, Bay Shore, Hauppauge and Farmingdale. For more information, call 631-444-2329.

By Kelsey Neubauer Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Come on down and try your luck for The 'Price is Right Live,' more LI fun this week
Nassau County Firefighters Museum WHAT This interactive 12 fun LI places for career-minded kids
Dickey's Barbecue Pit (305 Rockaway Tpke., Lawrence)ON 24 places where kids eat free on LI
The Holy Smoke dessert features French vanilla ice Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
Students form Charter Academy in Uniondale preview the Ride a hovercraft, more at new LI museum exhibit
Traditional Oreo cookies get a seasonal twist with New fall, Halloween sweet treats
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search