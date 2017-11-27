One good “Turn” deserves another at Stony Brook’s Holiday Festival, where Revolutionary War heroes Benjamin Tallmadge and Caleb Brewster, of AMC’s “Turn: Washington’s Spies,” have been turned into giant papier-mâché puppets for their hometown’s first-ever Puppet Procession.

ABOUT THE PUPPETS

The “Legends and Spies” parade procession, which steps off at 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, features 13- to 14-foot puppets based on historic personalities and local school children as puppeteers. The procession includes effigies of Jonas Smith, Stony Brook’s first millionaire; Ward Melville, the eponymous merchant who redesigned Stony Brook as America’s first planned business community, and his philanthropist wife, Dorothy Melville.

“This is the first time puppets are in the parade . . . so youngsters will have fun learning about their history,” says Gloria Rocchio, president of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization.

The puppets were designed and built by Processional Arts Workshop in Red Hook, New York, which also created the Day of the Dead skeletons for Greenwich Village’s Halloween Parade.

Each puppet in Stony Brook will be paraded by three volunteers — one holding the body and two working the hands — from the Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s Youth Corps, whose 60 members are ages 11 to 17.

LOCAL CONNECTION

“I’m a huge advocate for the history of our community,” says Nolan Adelsky, 17, of East Setauket, a senior at Ward Melville High School and a local-history buff, who chose the Melville puppet because he “revolutionized” Stony Brook.

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I’m sure 99 percent of the people in my school don’t even know who Ward Melville was, even though they walk by his name every day,” Adelsky says. “If not for him, we would not have the Stony Brook Village we know today.”

Alex Kahn, co-director of Processional Arts Workshop with Sophia Michahelles, says the two artists consulted Stony Brook officials, researched local history records and studied portraits to ensure the depictions were historically accurate.

Kahn says their work is inspired by “global carnival traditions in Trinidad, Brazil, New Orleans and Basel, Switzerland” and “the idea of a community coming together and animating a story that is distinctly local and distinctly theirs.”

Also on hand at the parade will be 30 smaller puppets representing details of the historic figures’ lives — such as shoes for Melville, who owned Thom McAn shoe stores, and a sailboat for Smith, who owned a fleet of 32 boats. Made by Youth Corps volunteers, they’ll be carried by local Girls Scouts of America troops.